Thousands protest İstanbul mayor’s detention outside city hall

Thousands gathered outside İstanbul Metropolitan Municipality (İBB) headquarters in the Fatih district late yesterday to protest the detention of Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu and more than 100 others, including district mayors and other officials.

People began arriving in the early morning hours, and the crowd grew steadily after Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Özgür Özel called for a rally at 8.30 pm.

Protesters chanted slogans, including “Dictator Tayyip,” “Salvation is in the streets, not at the ballot box,” and “No salvation alone, either all of us or none of us.”

Several politicians and party representatives attended the demonstration, including Musavat Dervişoğlu, leader of the Good (İYİ) Party. CHP lawmakers and mayors were present at the municipal hall from the morning.

‘We don’t want to live in fear’

Among the demonstrators was an 18-year-old law student who expressed frustration over the state of justice in Turkey.

“I am studying law in a country where there is no rule of law,” they said. “Unlawfulness is everywhere. The constitution is being violated. Every day, someone is arrested. Tomorrow, we don’t know who it will be. Maybe even we will be arrested, just for being here. We don’t want to live in fear. We don’t want to spend our youth under this government.”

Another protester who came alone to show support said, “I am here for justice. The legal system has collapsed. We must fight for everyone’s rights. The people’s reaction can change everything.”

An elderly citizen from Zeytinburnu who had come early in the morning voiced concerns about the country’s direction. “The country is finished. The economy and the judiciary have collapsed. It’s like a truck with failed brakes,” they said.

They also spoke about their financial struggles, saying that "I cant make ends meet with my pension," and added, When the biggest issue in this country is the cost of living, I can't bear to see these unlawful actions taking priority." Expressing skepticism about change, the protester continued, "They know thousands of us are here, but they don't care." However, they added, they would be on the streets until İmamoğlu is released.



Dilek İmamoğlu/X She urged the public to stand firm, saying, "We will never give up. I ask you all to stand with us against this grand conspiracy. We must raise our voices together. And together, we will elect this country's next president." İmamoğlu and the other suspects were detained as part of two separate investigations concerning terrorism and corruption charges. The mayor was poised to run in the CHP's presidential primary on Mar 23 and is widely viewed as President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's most important rival for presidency. (AD/VK)