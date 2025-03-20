TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Date published: 20 March 2025 11:32
 ~ Modified On: 20 March 2025 13:03
2 min Read

Thousands protest İstanbul mayor’s detention outside city hall

“They know thousands of us are here, but they don’t care," said one citizen.

Ali Dinç
Thousands protest İstanbul mayor’s detention outside city hall
Photos and videos: Ali Dinç

Thousands gathered outside İstanbul Metropolitan Municipality (İBB) headquarters in the Fatih district late yesterday to protest the detention of Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu and more than 100 others, including district mayors and other officials.

People began arriving in the early morning hours, and the crowd grew steadily after Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Özgür Özel called for a rally at 8.30 pm.

İstanbul mayor detained on multiple charges as he prepared to challenge Erdoğan for presidency
İstanbul mayor detained on multiple charges as he prepared to challenge Erdoğan for presidency
19 March 2025

Protesters chanted slogans, including “Dictator Tayyip,” “Salvation is in the streets, not at the ballot box,” and “No salvation alone, either all of us or none of us.”

Several politicians and party representatives attended the demonstration, including Musavat Dervişoğlu, leader of the Good (İYİ) Party. CHP lawmakers and mayors were present at the municipal hall from the morning.

‘We don’t want to live in fear’

Among the demonstrators was an 18-year-old law student who expressed frustration over the state of justice in Turkey.

“I am studying law in a country where there is no rule of law,” they said. “Unlawfulness is everywhere. The constitution is being violated. Every day, someone is arrested. Tomorrow, we don’t know who it will be. Maybe even we will be arrested, just for being here. We don’t want to live in fear. We don’t want to spend our youth under this government.”

Another protester who came alone to show support said, “I am here for justice. The legal system has collapsed. We must fight for everyone’s rights. The people’s reaction can change everything.”

An elderly citizen from Zeytinburnu who had come early in the morning voiced concerns about the country’s direction. “The country is finished. The economy and the judiciary have collapsed. It’s like a truck with failed brakes,” they said.

They also spoke about their financial struggles, saying that "I cant make ends meet with my pension," and added, When the biggest issue in this country is the cost of living, I can’t bear to see these unlawful actions taking priority.”

Expressing skepticism about change, the protester continued, “They know thousands of us are here, but they don’t care.” However, they added, they would be on the streets until İmamoğlu is released.

Dilek İmamoğlu: 'An attack on the will of 16 million İstanbulites'

Addressing the crowd Dilek İmamoğlu, the wife of detained İstanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu, thanked demonstrators for their perseverance.

"On this cold day, you walked for kilometers, overcoming obstacles and barricades to be here. I sincerely thank each and every one of you," she remarked.

Dilek İmamoğlu/X
Dilek İmamoğlu/X

She urged the public to stand firm, saying, "We will never give up. I ask you all to stand with us against this grand conspiracy. We must raise our voices together. And together, we will elect this country’s next president."

İmamoğlu and the other suspects were detained as part of two separate investigations concerning terrorism and corruption charges. The mayor was poised to run in the CHP's presidential primary on Mar 23 and is widely viewed as President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's most important rival for presidency. (AD/VK)

Dilek İmamoğlu/X
Dilek İmamoğlu/X

"This morning, it was not just Ekrem İmamoğlu who was detained, it was the will of 16 million Istanbulites," she said, adding, "Those detained today are the retirees who could finally afford to eat meat thanks to the city diners. The students who could continue their education because they had dormitories. The mothers who benefited from free public transportation. The impoverished, the young, the elderly...

"Today, we are all under detention. Today, the rule of law, democracy, and justice have been detained." (AD/VK)

related news
İstanbul mayor's construction company seized amid investigation
19 March 2025
/haber/istanbul-mayors-construction-company-seized-amid-investigation-305611
İmamoğlu detention: 'Election alliance with Kurds is not a terror crime,' says MP
19 March 2025
/haber/imamoglu-detention-election-alliance-with-kurds-is-not-a-terror-crime-says-mp-305608
İmamoğlu's detention protested in parliament
19 March 2025
/haber/imamoglus-detention-protested-in-parliament-305606
Pro-Kurdish group at center of İmamoğlu investigation slams 'coup amid peace talks'
19 March 2025
/haber/pro-kurdish-group-at-center-of-imamoglu-investigation-slams-coup-amid-peace-talks-305593
MHP's Bahçeli calls for patience amid İmamoğlu crackdown
19 March 2025
/haber/mhp-s-bahceli-calls-for-patience-amid-imamoglu-crackdown-305579
Profile: Ekrem İmamoğlu, İstanbul mayor and Erdoğan's key rival sent behind bars
19 March 2025
/haber/profile-ekrem-imamoglu-istanbul-mayor-and-erdogans-key-rival-sent-behind-bars-305578
