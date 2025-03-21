TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Homepage
News Authors Galleries Reports Library
Search
Show categoriesHide categoriesCategories
TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Search Homepage
bianet-Bağımsız İletişim Ağı
Show menuHide menu
bianet biamag türkçe kurdî
SECTIONS
News Authors Special Reports Projects Library Galleries Search on the website
CATEGORIES
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram RSS E-bulletin
CORPORATE
About Us Contact Data protection policy Privacy Policy
NEWS
Date published: 21 March 2025 14:50
 ~ Modified On: 21 March 2025 15:09
2 min Read

Fresh investigation into İmamoğlu over municipal daycare centers

"We will continue to commit the crime of opening daycare centers. I entrust these centers, built for our children, to our people," the İstanbul mayor said through his lawyers.

BIA News Desk
TRTürkçesini Oku

BIA News Desk
TRTürkçesini Oku
Enlarge Image
Fresh investigation into İmamoğlu over municipal daycare centers
İmamoğlu during the opening ceremony of a daycare center

İstanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu, who has been in custody since Mar 19 as part of two ongoing investigations involving corruption and terrorism-related charges, is now the subject of a new probe concerning daycare centers run by the metropolitan municipality, according to a statement on İmamoğlu's social media account.

“They launched an investigation against me for opening daycare centers. I would have gladly given a statement, but I’m currently in custody," the post reads. "Otherwise, I would have defended with all my strength the daycare centers we established for this city’s children. We will continue to commit the crime of opening preschools. I entrust these centers, built for our children, to our people.”

The new case comes in the wake of a series of legal actions taken against the opposition mayor. On the morning of Mar 19, İmamoğlu was detained along with nearly 100 others, mostly municipal officials and employees. He was taken to the İstanbul Police Department. He is facing seven charges across two separate investigations, focused on corruption and alleged links to terrorism.

İmamoğlu, a leading figure in the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), was widely expected to be named the party’s candidate for the next presidential election scheduled for 2028.

İstanbul mayor detained on multiple charges as he prepared to challenge Erdoğan for presidency
İstanbul mayor detained on multiple charges as he prepared to challenge Erdoğan for presidency
19 March 2025
Explained: The broader context behind Turkey’s crackdown on İstanbul mayor
Explained: The broader context behind Turkey’s crackdown on İstanbul mayor
20 March 2025

(HA/VK)

Origin
Istanbul
Crackdown on İmamoğlu ekrem imamoğlu
Hak odaklı, çok sesli, bağımsız gazeteciliği güçlendirmek için bianet desteğinizi bekliyor.
Google ile Katkıda Bulunun
HAK ODAKLI, ÇOK SESLİ,
BAĞIMSIZ GAZETECİLİĞİ GÜÇLENDİRELİM!
bianet'e destek olmak için tıklayın
Back to Top