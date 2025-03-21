Fresh investigation into İmamoğlu over municipal daycare centers

İstanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu, who has been in custody since Mar 19 as part of two ongoing investigations involving corruption and terrorism-related charges, is now the subject of a new probe concerning daycare centers run by the metropolitan municipality, according to a statement on İmamoğlu's social media account.

“They launched an investigation against me for opening daycare centers. I would have gladly given a statement, but I’m currently in custody," the post reads. "Otherwise, I would have defended with all my strength the daycare centers we established for this city’s children. We will continue to commit the crime of opening preschools. I entrust these centers, built for our children, to our people.”

The new case comes in the wake of a series of legal actions taken against the opposition mayor. On the morning of Mar 19, İmamoğlu was detained along with nearly 100 others, mostly municipal officials and employees. He was taken to the İstanbul Police Department. He is facing seven charges across two separate investigations, focused on corruption and alleged links to terrorism.

İmamoğlu, a leading figure in the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), was widely expected to be named the party’s candidate for the next presidential election scheduled for 2028.

İstanbul mayor detained on multiple charges as he prepared to challenge Erdoğan for presidency

Explained: The broader context behind Turkey’s crackdown on İstanbul mayor

(HA/VK)