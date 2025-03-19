MHP's Bahçeli calls for patience amid İmamoğlu crackdown

Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli, the main ally of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, addressed the ongoing legal proceedings against İstanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu in a statement on social media, emphasizing the need for patience and respect for the judicial process.

Reaffirming his confidence in Turkey’s judiciary, Bahçeli stated, "Responding to the legal measures taken against the İstanbul Metropolitan Municipality Mayor with patience and restraint, and approaching every judicial ruling with respect, should be a shared responsibility."

Bahçeli underlined that Turkey is a "state governed by the rule of law" and stressed the importance of national unity and justice in all legal proceedings. "The peace and well-being of individuals and society are indispensable values. National solidarity and principles of justice must guide every action and intervention. No one should be subjected to discrimination or division," he said.

Highlighting the independence and impartiality of Turkey’s judiciary, Bahçeli argued that ignoring crimes would undermine public trust in justice. "Challenging or even questioning justice and the rule of law invites disorder and violence," he warned.

He also strongly criticized those characterizing İmamoğlu’s detention as a coup attempt. "Branding a legal measure as a 'coup' and attempting to mobilize street protests in the name of seeking justice is nothing more than political degeneracy and an act of madness that has lost all sense of reason and morality," he said, asserting that the law applies equally to all.

(VK)