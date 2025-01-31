İstanbul mayor testifies in 'terror,' 'obstruction of justice' investigations

İstanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu appeared at the Çağlayan Courthouse to give testimony in two separate investigations regarding his remarks about İstanbul's chief public prosecutor and a court-appointed expert.

One investigation accuses İmamoğlu of "marking a counterterrorism official as a target for terror groups" over statements he made about the chief prosecutor Akın Gürlek. The other charges him with "attempting to influence the judiciary" following his disclosure of the expert witness's involvement in multiple investigations targeting municipalities led by his Republican People’s Party (CHP).

Gürlek has presided over several high-profile political cases in recent years. The CHP has accused him of aligning with the government’s political agenda. On Jan 20, İmamoğlu made a pointed statement directed at Gürlek, saying, "We will uproot the mindset that your methods and practices represent from every corner of this country."

A few days later, on Jan 27, İmamoğlu publicly revealed that an expert witness, identified by the initials S.B., had been assigned to several investigations into CHP-run municipalities. He suggested that this was politically motivated.

Support from Ankara mayor

Hundreds CHP members and supporters, including Ankara Mayor Mansur Yavaş, accompanied İmamoğlu to the courthouse to show their support, chanting slogans. Police maintained a strong presence around the area. Armored vehicles, riot control vehicles, and patrol officers were stationed near the courthouse entrance and surrounding blocks.

Addressing the media briefly outside the courthouse, Ankara Mayor Mansur Yavaş, also a CHP member, said, "I don’t believe there is any justification for filing a case against İmamoğlu. I hope that from now on, the legal system operates as it should. For the good of our country, the judiciary must remain impartial and not take orders from politicians.

He also highlighted the broader impact of a politicized judiciary, saying, "A lack of trust in the legal system undermines confidence in the country, deters investment, and weakens the economy. More justice means more democracy, more jobs, and more opportunities. If the rule of law continues to weaken, both our economy and values will collapse."

"I trust that we will eventually reach a time when the judiciary and the separation of powers function properly. I thank you all," Yavaş concluded.

As party members continued chanting slogans, police used pepper spray against them.

İmamoğlu addresses crowd outside courthouse

After providing his statement to prosecutors, İstanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu addressed a crowd gathered outside the Çağlayan Courthouse. Referring to his interrogation as unjust, he emphasized the importance of fair governance and vowed to continue fighting for justice.

"A representative of 16 million people should not have had to give such a statement," İmamoğlu said. "Today’s issue is of justice. It’s about our future. We will continue our struggle against injustice and lawlessness."

İmamoğlu criticized the legal actions targeting opposition mayors, particularly the recent cases involving CHP-led municipalities in İstanbul. "The effort to manipulate the political process through the judiciary is ongoing," he stated. "It started with the arrest of Ahmet Özer early in the morning in Esenyurt, followed by the wrongful detention of our brother Rıza Akpolat in Beşiktaş."

🔴 Ekrem İmamoğlu için binler Çağlayan Adliyesi’nde



İBB Başkanı İmamoğlu’na destek için gelen kitleler, “Kurtuluş yok tek başına, ya hep beraber ya hiçbirimiz” sloganı atıyor.



📹: @alidnc4 pic.twitter.com/uQysrfbGTs — bianet (@bianet_org) January 31, 2025

İmamoğlu also responded to remarks made by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who had recently commented, "The biggest radish is still in the bag," which many interpreted as a sign of legal actions targeting the İstanbul mayor.

"Saying ‘the biggest radish is still in the bag’ implies that you know every detail of these investigation files. But does the president have the right to review these case files? He does not. Yet you are openly saying, 'I’m following this case and know what’s going to happen.' You’re once again taking on the role of prosecutor in this case, just as you have in the past."

Calling out the government's approach to the judiciary, İmamoğlu added, "We are tired of those who claim they were deceived in the past. We will not be deceived. The ballot box will come, and this government will go." (AD/VK)