Date published: 21 March 2025 11:03
 ~ Modified On: 21 March 2025 11:47
2 min Read

Turkey lifts social media restrictions after İstanbul mayor’s arrest while dozens detained over posts

The restrictions slowing down major social media and messaging apps remained in place for 42 hours. Meanwhile, police have identified 326 accounts in connections with posts about İmamoğlu's detention, with 54 have been taken into custody.

BIA News Desk
TRTürkçesini Oku KUBi Kurdî Bixwînin

BIA News Desk
TRTürkçesini Oku KUBi Kurdî Bixwînin
Turkey lifts social media restrictions after İstanbul mayor’s arrest while dozens detained over posts

Unrestricted access to major social media and messaging platforms in Turkey was restored early today, 42 hours after restrictions were imposed following the detention of İstanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu and 105 others on "terrorism" and corruption-related accusations.

Bandwith restrictions that began at 7 am local time on Mar 19, were lifted at 1.00 am today, as confirmed by the Freedom of Expression Association (İFÖD), a platform that monitors internet censorship in Turkey.

The practice known as bandwith throttling affected major social media and messaging apps, including X, YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp, TikTok, Telegram, and Signal.

Turkey previously applied such restrictions following incidents such as bomb attacks and natural disasters. The Information and Communication Technologies Authority (BTK) has the authority to impose bandwith throttling for up to 24 hours to protect public order according to Law No. 5651, also known as the social media law. The agency is required to seek a judge's approval for restrictions exceeding 24 hours. It remains unclear whether such approval was obtained in this case.

Despite the restrictions, many people continued to use social media through VPN connections. Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya announced that 326 individuals, including 72 abroad, were identified on suspicion of "inciting the public to hatred and enmity" and "incitement to commit crimes" due to their posts about İmamoğlu's detention. Fifty-four of them have been taken into custody, said Yerlikaya.

The cybercrimes unit is working to apprehend the remaining suspects, added the minister. (HA/VK)

related news
İmamoğlu’s detention: CHP leader vows to 'bring politics to streets' as demonstrations grow
Today 13:15
Explained: The broader context behind Turkey’s crackdown on İstanbul mayor
20 March 2025
Thousands protest İstanbul mayor’s detention outside city hall
20 March 2025
Profile: Ekrem İmamoğlu, İstanbul mayor and Erdoğan’s key rival sent behind bars
19 March 2025
Turkey restricts social media amid crackdown on İstanbul mayor
19 March 2025
