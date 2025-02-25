İstanbul Bar executives face up to 12 years in prison over statement on journalists killed in Syria

İstanbul's Bakırköy Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office has prepared an indictment against İstanbul Bar Association President İbrahim Kaboğlu and 10 executive board members, accusing them of terrorism-related offenses over a statement they issued regarding the deaths of journalists Nazım Daştan and Cihan Bilgin in a drone strike in northern Syria.

The indictment claims that Daştan and Bilgin were members of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) militant group and argues that the bar association falsely portrayed them as journalists targeted in a conflict zone.

Prosecutors further allege that the statement "disturbed public order" and accused the bar association of "legitimizing the use of force, violence, or threats by a terrorist organization."

Those facing charges include Bar Association President İbrahim Kaboğlu, Vice President Rukiye Leyla Süren, General Secretary Hürrem Sönmez, Treasurer Ahmet Ergin, and board members Metin İriz, Mehmedali Barış Beşli, Yelda Koçak Urfa, Fırat Epözdemir, Ezgi Şahin Yalvarıcı, Ekim Bilen Selimoğlu, and Bengisu Kadı Çavdar.

The prosecution is seeking prison sentences ranging from three to 12 years on charges of "terrorist propaganda" (Anti-Terror Law, Article 7/2) and "publicly disseminating misleading information" (Turkish Penal Code, Article 217/A). If the indictment is accepted by the court, the bar executives will stand trial.

Background

On Dec 19, 2024, Cihan Bilgin, a reporter for the Syria-based Hawar News Agency (ANHA), and freelance journalist Nazım Daştan, who had contributed to the pro-PKK Fırat News Agency (ANF), were killed in an airstrike in northern Syria.

Media organizations accused Turkey of being responsible for the attack, drawing international condemnation. Protests were held in response, with several demonstrators detained and some later arrested. Turkey, which regularly targets the Kurdish-controlled parts in northern Syria, did not claim responsibility for the strike.

Following the incident, the İstanbul Bar issued a statement, saying, "Targeting journalists in conflict zones is a violation of International Humanitarian Law and the Geneva Conventions. Moreover, attacking civilians who are not party to the conflict is classified as a war crime under the Rome Statute."

Two Kurdish journalists killed in suspected Turkish drone strike in northern Syria

(HA/VK)