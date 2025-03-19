İmamoğlu’s detention protested in parliament

The detention of İstanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu along with over 100 others triggered protests in Turkey’s parliament.

MP Ali Mahir Başarır, deputy chair of the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) group in the parliament, delivered a speech condemning the detensions, labeling them a "coup" and a “black mark in history.”

"This morning, at dawn, our İstanbul mayor’s home was raided by a police convoy of 20 vehicles. Lawyers and lawmakers were not allowed inside. Within minutes, metro services on the European side of the city were suspended, and internet access was throttled. These are measures taken during coup periods," he remarked. "March 19 will go down in history as a coup."

"Turkey's leading party has been subjected to a coup through appointed judges," he said. "While they try to bring down the CHP—which you can't— they are also damaging the Republic of Turkey and dragging the country’s reputation."

"No matter what you do, we will stand tall. We will not be afraid, we will not back down. All 86 million people in this country will resist. We are not just addressing our own voters; we are speaking to those who voted for the AKP, MHP, DEM, and İYİ Party. Your rights and your will are being taken away," said Başarır.

He concluded his speech with a sharp rebuke: "You will drown in your own oppression. The people will not forgive you. You have abandoned all democratic principles just to stay in power. Ekrem İmamoğlu may be a nightmare for you and for your leader, but for 86 million people, he is hope."

During Başarır’s speech, CHP lawmakers walked toward the podium, clapping and chanting in protest. The demonstration was met with reactions from ruling party members.

Amid rising tensions, Parliament Deputy Speaker Sırrı Süreyya Önder paused the session for 20 minutes.

Önder, a member of the pro-Kurdish DEM Party, also criticized the detentions, warning that such interventions rarely succeed.

"No interference in democratic politics has ever benefited those who carried it out or encouraged it," he said. "These kinds of political engineering efforts may seem rational on paper, but when they face the people, the results tend to be irrational for those who initiated them. My personal stance is in favor of expanding and strengthening the democratic nature of the Republic. I cannot support, remain silent about, or stand by any intervention against this."

After the session was postponed until the following day, CHP lawmakers marched toward the party’s headquarters in protest. (RT/VK)