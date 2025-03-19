Profile: Ekrem İmamoğlu, İstanbul mayor and Erdoğan’s key rival sent behind bars

Ekrem İmamoğlu, the mayor of İstanbul and a leading opposition figure, has been widely seen as a potential challenger to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in Turkey’s presidential election scheduled for 20208. İmamoğlu was poised to run in his Republican People’s Party (CHP) presidential primary on Mar 23.

Despite his detention this morning, along with 100 other on corruption and terrorism allegations, the CHP stated that it will hold the primary with İmamoğlu running as a candidate.

Since 2019, İmamoğlu has served as the mayor of İstanbul, and since 2024, he has also chaired the Union of Municipalities of Turkey. Throughout his tenure, he gained recognition for social welfare programs, transportation reforms, and urban policy initiatives. His frequent political clashes with the government further cemented his role as a central figure in Turkey's political landscape.

Political career

İmamoğlu joined CHP in 2008.

He won his first election in 2014, becoming mayor of Beylikdüzü, a district on İstanbul’s European side, with 50.82% of the vote.

In 2019, he ran as CHP’s candidate for İstanbul mayor, securing victory with 48.80% of the vote. However, following legal challenges from the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) and a controversial ruling by the Supreme Election Council (YSK), the election results were annulled. İmamoğlu was removed from office on May 6, 2019.

A rerun election was held on June 23, 2019, in which İmamoğlu won by a landslide, increasing his vote share to 54.2% and securing victory with a margin of nearly 1 million votes. This made him the highest vote-getting mayor in İstanbul’s history, receiving 4.74 million votes.

In 2024, he ran for re-election and won with 51.1% of the vote, securing a second term as İstanbul’s mayor.

On Dec 1, 2020, reports surfaced that ISIS militants were plotting to assassinate İmamoğlu. İstanbul Municipality confirmed the allegations, announcing that his security detail had been increased. However, İstanbul’s Provincial Police Department later denied the claims.

Diploma controversy and legal troubles

İmamoğlu was born on Jun 3, 1971, in Akçaabat, Trabzon.

After graduating from Trabzon High School, he initially enrolled in Eastern Mediterranean University’s Civil Engineering program in Northern Cyprus but soon transferred to Girne American University’s Faculty of Communication. He spent two years studying in Cyprus before transferring to İstanbul University’s Faculty of Business Administration in 1990. He graduated from İstanbul University in 1994.

On Mar 18, İstanbul University revoked his undergraduate degree, citing irregularities in his 1990 transfer process.

Under Turkey’s Presidential Election Law No. 6271, candidates for the presidency must hold a university degree, putting İmamoğlu’s eligibility in question.

On Mar 19, İmamoğlu was detained at his home in Sarıyer as part of two separate investigations. One case involves allegations of “aiding a terrorist organization,” while the other includes charges of “forming and leading a criminal organization,” “bribery,” and “aggravated fraud.” (TY/VK)