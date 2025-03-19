Pro-Kurdish group at center of İmamoğlu investigation slams ‘coup amid peace talks’

The detentions of İstanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu and nearly 100 others early today are linked to multiple investigations involving corruption and terrorism-related charges.

At the center of the terrorism allegations is last year’s cooperation in local elections between İmamoğlu’s Republican People’s Party (CHP) and the pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Equality and Democracy Party (DEM). Prosecutors claim the alliance was orchestrated under orders from the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) and that the Peoples' Democratic Congress (HDK), an umbrella group for Kurdish and leftist organizations, played a key role in the scheme.

Last month, as part of the same probe, 10 officials from various district municipalities in İstanbul were arrested, including CHP and DEM members.

Meral Danış-Beştaş, a prominent Kurdish politician and co-spokesperson of the HDK, told bianet that the concept of "urban cooperation" between political parties and the HDK itself were being used as excuses for the crackdown.

"The real target is the İstanbul Metropolitan Municipality," she said. "On the way to that goal, they are trying to create justifications."

Danış-Beştaş defended the electoral cooperation between DEM and CHP, saying both parties had repeatedly affirmed their commitment to it. "İmamoğlu himself has openly acknowledged this. Nowhere in the world is electoral cooperation between political parties considered a crime. Neither Turkish penal law nor international law recognizes such a charge. These so-called 'urban cooperation' operations are just a pretext to justify the investigation. They are effectively saying, ‘any means to an end is justified.’"

Addressing the repeated inclusion of the HDK in legal cases, Danış-Beştaş dismissed the allegations, stating that the organization operates openly. "The HDK’s activities, its members, and its co-spokespersons are all public knowledge. You can call us on the phone, we are not living underground. Our identities, addresses, and locations are all known. The fact that they are targeting such a transparent organization suggests they have no other arguments left. Every institution has already been brought into investigation files, and now it’s the HDK’s turn. Yet, there isn’t a single claim that the HDK has committed a crime."

'Peace and a coup cannot coexist'

She also criticized the ongoing operations against Kurdish politicians and activists at a time when discussions on a new peace initiative and talks with PKK leader Abdullah Öcalan are reportedly underway.

"Peace and a coup cannot coexist," she said. "Our position is clear. We stand for peace, democracy, and the rule of law. Our entire struggle is for all peoples to live together in equality and freedom. On one hand, they talk about peace, and on the other, they revive the policies of appointing state trustees. How can these two things go together? We do not accept this. Our stance is firm, and we will not compromise."

Danış-Beştaş also called for mass participation in İstanbul’s Newroz celebrations on March 23. She stated that the four-day protest ban imposed by the İstanbul Governor’s Office does not affect the event.

"We invite all Istanbulites and all our people to join us on the 23rd for Newroz. Let’s light the Newroz fire together," she said. (RT/VK)