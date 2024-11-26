In photos: Women defy bans, police violence to mark Nov 25 in İstanbul

In İstanbul, women marked the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women on Nov 25 despite heavy police intervention. Women’s groups had initially planned to hold the demonstration in Taksim, a historical site for such events.

However, as seen in recent years, police locked down the area. All roads leading to İstiklal Avenue, one of the city’s iconic pedestrian streets, were barricaded early in the day.

Undeterred by the ban, women’s organizations announced they would gather at Tünel Square on İstiklal Avenue at 7 pm. Groups of women attempting to reach the square were blocked by police.

Denied entry to Tünel Square, the demonstrators began moving toward Karaköy, a coastal district, chanting “Jin, Jiyan, Azadî” (“Woman, Life, Freedom” in Kurdish). Police intervened along the way, using force to stop women descending from Galata to Karaköy. Many were detained during these confrontations.

Despite the police crackdown, determined groups of women broke through barricades and eventually gathered at Karaköy Pier.

Another group was unable to reach the pier and instead assembled in front of the historic Minerva Han building. When they attempted to march to the pier, police used pepper spray to disperse them. The women responded by throwing purple paint at the officers. Police later removed journalists from the area and began making arrests, detaining more than 50 people.

At Karaköy Pier, demonstrators chanted slogans and made public statements, joined by Tülay Hatimoğulları, co-chair of the Peoples’ Equality and Democracy (DEM) Party. The demonstration took place under heavy police presence.