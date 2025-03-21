Kurds celebrate Newroz in Diyarbakır with massive attendance

Thousands have gathered for Newroz celebration in the Kurdish-populated Diyarbakır province, held under the theme “A Democratic Society for Freedom."

A new stage was installed at the site, replacing the old concrete platform. Banners bearing the Kurdish slogan jin, jiyan, azadî (Women, life, freedom) and other Newroz-related slogans were hung across the stage. Security was tight, with police setting up six separate checkpoints at the venue. Attendees arriving from early morning passed through five layers of screening before being allowed entry.

Police announced that no party flags or banners, including those of the Peoples' Equality and Democracy (DEM) Party, the largest pro-Kurdish party in Turkey and main organizer of the event, would be permitted within the celebration area.

Öcalan's message missing Large posters of Abdullah Öcalan, the jailed leader of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), flanked both sides of the venue. The posters featured photos taken during his Feb 27 call involving the İmralı Delegation. Youths in the crowd also held up additional posters of Öcalan. As the symbolic Newroz fire was lit, chants of “Bijî Serok Apo” (“Long live Leader Apo”) rang out from the crowd, reflecting ongoing support for the PKK leader. However, a message from Öcalan could not be conveyed to the celebrations as the authorities left an application by DEM members to meet him before the celebrations unanswered. In a statement, the DEM Party’s explained, “Contrary to expectations, the İmralı Delegation was not granted access, so Mr. Abdullah Öcalan’s message did not arrive for this year’s Newroz. Instead, his most recent photos and audio were shown on the stage screen. With the slogans shouted in the square, the people once again demonstrated their support for the call he made on Feb 27.”

Many prominent Kurdish politicians have attended the celebrations, including DEM Party Co-Chair Tuncer Bakırhan, Democratic Regions Party (DBP) Co-Chair Çiğdem Kılıçgün Uçar, and Sebahat Tuncel. Leaders from Iraq's Kurdistan region, Nechirvan Barzani, president of the regional government, Massoud Barzani, head of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), and Bafel Talabani, leader of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), as well as Özgür Özel, leader of Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), send messages to convey their greetings. Newroz is the traditional New Year celebration observed by various cultures in the Middle East and Central Asia, including Persians and Kurds. For Kurds, it holds particular significance as a symbol of freedom and resistance, rooted in the legend of Kawa the Blacksmith, who is said to have led a revolt against a tyrannical ruler, liberating the people.

'We are the Kurdish people' Among the attendees was 55-year-old Sakine Y., who wore a traditional dress despite rainy conditions and helped tie a yellow-green-red scarf around her friend’s head. “Today, we see the photos of Kemal [Kurkut, killed by police during 2017 Newroz], Selahattin Demirtaş, and most importantly the İmralı Delegation on display. These are our realities. We’re not just here to celebrate. Newroz is joy, it’s resistance, it’s fire,” she said. “It might rain and we’ll be covered in mud, but we’re here in our traditional clothes. We are the Kurdish people, we forget neither our past nor our present.” Ahmet T., a 22-year-old student, attended with friends and emphasized the emotional significance of the day. “Every Newroz has been a bittersweet time for us, a time we’ve wished for peace. Today, we renew that hope. We want to live in freedom and democratic peace,” he said. “To my friends resisting in İstanbul, I say: don’t be afraid. Peace is for all of us, not just the Kurds. Together, we will overcome this oppressive order.”

Barzani calls for Öcalan’s freedom KDP leader Masoud Barzani expressed support for Turkey’s new peace process and called for Öcalan’s release. “I hope Abdullah Öcalan will be freed soon. We support the peace and resolution process in Turkey. Peace is the only path to solving these issues. I also hope the suffering of Kurds in Syria ends quickly,” Barzani said. YNK leader Bafel Talabani's message read, “On this Kurdish Newroz, which coincides with the resistance in Kirkuk, the Jerusalem of Kurdistan,I extend my heartfelt congratulations to all the people of Kurdistan, wishing everyone peace, comfort, and happiness. Newroz is a message of renewal, unity, solidarity, and fraternity in the Kurdish struggle for freedom and independence. "May this Newroz inspire peace, organization, and support for the Kurdish cause everywhere. The Kurdish people are a people who deserve an honorable life. Let us join hands for lasting peace and work toward the victory of Kurdistan. May your Newroz be blessed, joyful, and proud.”