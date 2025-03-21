İmamoğlu’s detention: CHP leader vows to 'bring politics to streets' as demonstrations grow

At a rally held yesterday, CHP Chair Özgür Özel and Ankara Mayor Mansur Yavaş addressed the crowd.

“From now on, no one should expect the CHP to carry out politics inside buildings or halls. We are taking to the streets and public squares,” Özel declared.

He emphasized that the protests would remain peaceful, saying, “We will continue our demonstrations without burning, destroying, or breaking anything. They ask if I’m calling people to the streets. Yes, yes, yes! While you detain those we elected, we will not stay at home.”

Yavaş remarked during the rally, “We have never left this country unattended, and we never will. I salute our citizens who are standing up for the country’s future and their democratic will. Justice and democracy will prevail. We will achieve this together.”

He continued, “We are gathered here as the people of Turkey. We are here to defend our Constitution and to assert that nothing is above the national will.”