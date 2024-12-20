Konya sinkholes: The harbinger of a food crisis

The deepening climate crisis is signaling its presence across Turkey in various forms: floods, landslides, forest fires, mucilage, and more. Yet, among these consequences, sinkholes might be one of the least considered. However, they are indeed a direct result of the climate crisis.

Uncontrolled groundwater use, climate change, and drought are increasingly causing the formation of new sinkholes every day. In the Konya Basin, where sinkholes are most prevalent in Turkey, their number has surged from the hundreds to the 700s over the past two decades, posing a growing threat to residential areas.

To observe the sinkholes and their impact on people's lives, we traveled to Konya. Like other natural disaster risks, the effects of sinkholes on daily life are not immediately apparent. But once you start talking to people, you realize that the issue occupies a corner of their minds.

When I travel to a city, I often get my first impressions from taxi drivers. Continuing this tradition in Konya, I struck up a conversation with a taxi driver named Ekrem. While we began by discussing general topics, the conversation quickly turned to the city's problems.

When I mentioned that I had come to research sinkholes, he said, "There are many sinkholes in Karapınar. I've never seen one myself, but they’re supposed to be massive. You must have looked into why they happen."

The Karapınar district, which taxi driver Ekrem referred to, is 110 kilometers from central Konya and the area most densely populated with sinkholes. It was also our first stop.

'We fear sinkholes will swallow our homes'

To speak with the locals, whose livelihoods depend on agriculture, we met with the village headman. Also running a hardware store, the headman chatted with us in his shop. He explained that people are reluctant to talk about sinkholes because they fear losing their homes and farmland.

While we were talking, several farmers came and went from the shop. Though most did not join the conversation, they listened attentively. Occasionally, someone chimed in to say that sinkholes no longer posed a problem for them and that they had grown used to them. However, the concern etched on their faces told a different story.

The farmers’ main expectation is a solution to the water issue. They explained that they have to drill deeper wells every year to access water. Even among themselves, there are differing opinions on the matter. Some farmers support plans to bring water from the Göksu River for agricultural use, while others argue that the water will be reserved only for drinking purposes.

Nonetheless, a shared sentiment among the farmers is their sense of gratitude. Although sinkholes have not yet resulted in loss of life, they are aware of the danger and uncertain about how long this situation will last.

When I mentioned that I would not be staying in Karapınar and would return to the city center, a farmer named Ahmet expressed his concerns most candidly: “You’ll leave, but we’ll stay here. We’re afraid. We live with the risk of death. We fear sinkholes will swallow our homes.”

Ahmet’s words prompted other farmers to share their fears as well. During this conversation, I learned that all of their fields contain sinkholes of varying sizes. What they all have in common is being trapped between financial struggles and the looming threat of sinkholes.

'In nearby villages, water has completely run out'

The next morning, I head to Cafer Şıh Plateau to observe the most recent sinkhole in Karapınar, which is also the closest to a residential area. Two sinkholes have formed on the plateau, one year apart. Last year, a sinkhole 40 meters deep and 60 meters in diameter appeared, and this year, another measuring 35 meters deep and 20 meters in diameter has formed right next to it.

Abdullah, a 37-year-old shepherd who fled the war in Afghanistan five years ago and now works on the plateau, takes us to the area where the sinkholes are located. My first question to him is: “Aren’t you afraid?”

Abdullah’s response encapsulates the situation with stark clarity: “I am afraid. I can’t sleep at night, but what can I do? I’ve been earning my living here for five years. I can’t just leave now.”

Abdullah lives alone on the plateau. The sinkholes are only 100 meters away from where he stays. He recounts that after the first sinkhole appeared, he couldn’t sleep for weeks. But he finds the second sinkhole even more terrifying. One evening, as he was outside feeding the animals, the sinkhole formed. He heard a very loud noise, looked toward the field, and saw water gushing up from underground. In that moment, he thought, “It’s the end of the world.”

Although there is currently no water problem in the field, Abdullah notes that in nearby villages, water has completely run out. He also highlights that many sinkholes have formed in those villages.

Abdullah frequently mentions that he has never witnessed anything like this before in his life. Sharing details of his journey to Turkey, he explains that he must support his family and sends all the money he earns back to them.

Reflecting on his experience of being forced to live side by side with sinkholes—something he hadn’t even known existed before fleeing to Turkey—he summarizes his situation in a single sentence: “Whatever God wills, will happen.”

'Konya is experiencing severe drought'

While everyone we’ve spoken to so far has some awareness of the danger posed by sinkholes, they don’t fully grasp the broader threat. Sinkholes are actually a warning sign of an impending major food crisis. To understand the scope and causes of this threat, we met with Şükrü Arslan, the president of the Konya branch of the Union of Chambers of Turkish Engineers and Architects’ Chamber of Geological Engineers.

Arslan, who is also an AFAD official, lists three main reasons for sinkhole formation:

“First, the composition of the ground. The chemical properties of the soil must be conducive to sinkhole formation. Second, fault lines. The third and most critical factor is groundwater.”

Arslan explains in detail how changes in the flow direction and static level of groundwater influence sinkhole formation. He points out that the drop in groundwater levels over the years directly correlates with the rise in sinkhole occurrences. “In the past, we used to see one or two sinkholes per year. In recent years, this number has increased to an annual average of 20. The rise in sinkholes is directly proportional to the decline in groundwater levels. Due to climate change, Konya is experiencing severe drought,” he said.

The drought caused by climate change has pushed farmers in Konya to irrigate more to save their crops. However, Arslan warns that if the groundwater is depleted, Turkey will face a severe food crisis.

The formation of sinkholes in Konya is not only a consequence of climate change but also of poorly managed agricultural and livestock policies. The expansion of silage corn cultivation—previously unplanted in Konya until 20 years ago—has caused groundwater levels to drop rapidly. Arslan mentions that warnings were issued when silage corn production began, but these warnings were ignored.

He also highlights how livestock farming in the region has contributed to water consumption:

“Today, the amount of water consumed by a single bovine, including the water needed to produce its feed, is extremely high. To meet these needs, we’ve made significant changes to our crop production, which has led to excessive groundwater consumption. This overuse has caused groundwater levels to drop, resulting in sinkholes.”

Arslan emphasizes that the region is facing a serious groundwater crisis and summarizes the potential outcomes: “The depletion of groundwater will lead to desertification, aridification, and the complete transformation of this area into barren land.

"The Konya Basin, often referred to as Turkey’s breadbasket, will vanish entirely, dry up, and deal a significant blow to the country’s food supply chain. This will open the door to a major food crisis in our country.”

This article was produced with financial support from the Journalism and International Media Center (OsloMet-JMIC) at Oslo Metropolitan University. The content of the article is solely the responsibility of IPS Communication Foundation/bianet and not indicative of the views of OsloMet-JMIC in any way.

