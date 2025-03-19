TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
NEWS
Date published: 19 March 2025 21:06
 ~ Modified On: 19 March 2025 21:19
1 min Read

İstanbul mayor's construction company seized amid investigation

İmamoğlu was taken into custody in connection with two separate investigations involving allegations of terrorism and corruption. The confiscation of the company concerns the latter investigation, where prosecutors accuse him of “forming a criminal organization for personal gain.”

BIA News Desk
BIA News Desk
İstanbul mayor’s construction company seized amid investigation

Authorities have seized a construction company owned by İstanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu, who was detained earlier today as part of a wide-ranging investigation.

The İstanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office announced that a court had ruled to confiscate İmamoğlu İnşaat Ticaret ve Sanayi A.Ş., following a request based on financial crime reports from Turkey’s Financial Crimes Investigation Board (MASAK).

İmamoğlu was taken into custody in connection with two separate investigations involving allegations of terrorism and corruption. The confiscation of the company concerns the latter investigation, wrosecutors accuse him of “forming a criminal organization for personal gain.”

İmamoğlu's detention comes just days before he was expected to run as the sole candidate in the Republican People’s Party (CHP) primary on Mar 23, which was set to determine the party’s presidential nominee for the 2028 elections.

İstanbul mayor detained on multiple charges as he prepared to challenge Erdoğan for presidency
LIVE BLOG
İstanbul mayor detained on multiple charges as he prepared to challenge Erdoğan for presidency
19 March 2025

(VK)

Origin
Istanbul
Crackdown on İmamoğlu ekrem imamoğlu
