Anger in Antakya at the anniversary of the earthquake: The minister booed

People took to the streets to commemorate their losses on the first anniversary of the February 6 earthquakes in Hatay.

The focal point of the commemorations was the city center of Antakya, which suffered great devastation in the earthquake. Despite the cold weather and dense fog, residents of Antakya came to Köprübaşı from all corners of the city.

There were two separate commemorative events near Köprübaşı.

The first one took place in front of Yunus Emre Park, organized upon the call of the town opposition. Thousands of citizens gathered in front of the park, holding torches, candles, and aromatic herbs.

The commemoration was attended by representatives from various political parties, labor and professional organizations, and democratic mass organizations, including Tülay Hatimoğulları Oruç, Co-Chairperson of the Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party); İbrahim Akın, Member of Parliament for DEM Party from Izmir; Erkan Baş, President of the Workers' Party of Turkey (TİP); and Ahmet Şık, MP for TİP from İstanbul.

Police placed barriers on the road to prevent people from proceeding from Yunus Emre Park to Köprübaşı. Throughout the commemoration, citizens expressed their reaction to the police due to these barriers.

At 04:17, a moment of silence was observed for those lost in the earthquake, followed by chants of "No forgetting, no forgiving, no reconciliation" and "We haven't left, we're here" (Me rıhna nıhna hon).

Citizens reacted to the police

Following the commemoration in front of Yunus Emre Park, citizens removed the police barricade and began marching towards Köprübaşı, chanting slogans.

Initially, a statement was made at the site where the collapsed Rana Apartment, where human rights advocates Hatice Can and Mithat Can lost their lives.

Co-Chair of the DEM Party, Hatimoğulları, stated, "The President himself expressed it, saying, 'We did not send aid to Antakya knowingly and willingly.' We were knowingly and willingly abandoned to death. Here, because we are from different peoples and beliefs, in these ancient lands with Arabs, Turks, Kurds, Alevis, Christians... We will never forget and we will not let others forget. Just as the Queen of the East, Antakya, managed to rebuild itself seven times, we will rebuild our city once again."

#6Şubat’ın yıldönümünde #Hatay | Kent muhalefetinin çağrısıyla Yunus Emre Parkı önünde yapılan anma ile Köprübaşı arasına konulan polis barikatı yurttaşlarca kaldırıldı. pic.twitter.com/irCx68aVdZ — bianet (@bianet_org) February 6, 2024

Protests at the official commemoration

At the official commemoration in Köprübaşı, there was both sadness and anger.

Relatives of the deceased, walking with photos of their loved ones lost in the earthquake, demanding justice; citizens holding signs saying "Is anyone listening to us?" and carrying aromatic herbs...

The official commemoration began with a gathering at Vali Ürgen Park at 03:45, followed by thousands of citizens marching to Köprübaşı. Health Minister Fahrettin Koca, CHP Chairman Özgür Özel, and Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu also attended the commemoration.

After a moment of silence at 04:17, prayers were recited by Sunni, Alevi, Christian, and Jewish religious leaders in the city.

When it came time for speeches, the people of Antakya began to express their strong dissatisfaction.

#6Şubat'ın yıldönümünde #Hatay | Antakya kent merkezinde yapılan resmi anmada, kentteki tüm semavi dinlerin temsilcileri tarafından dualar okunuyor. pic.twitter.com/8aaGY3qKPC — bianet (@bianet_org) February 6, 2024

"You abandoned Hatay to death"

Throughout Health Minister Fahrettin Koca's speech, he was booed, and slogans of "We do not forgive our rights", "Government resign", and "You abandoned Hatay to death" were chanted.

It was stated that carnations would be thrown into the Asi River in memory of more than 24,000 citizens who lost their lives in the February 6th earthquakes in Hatay. There was significant backlash against the number "24,000", with citizens shouting "Liars".

As the commemoration came to an end and people were leaving the area, both Minister Koca and Hatay Metropolitan Municipality Mayor Lütfü Savaş were booed.

#6Şubat'ın yıldönümünde #Hatay | Antakya kent merkezinde yapılan resmi anmada, Sağlık Bakanı Fahrettin Koca konuşması sırasında yuhalandı. “Hükümet istifa” ve “Hakkımızı helal etmiyoruz” sloganları atıldı. pic.twitter.com/b2OSlPNFZI — bianet (@bianet_org) February 6, 2024

