Date published: 25 March 2025 14:00
 ~ Modified On: 25 March 2025 14:44
2 min Read

RSF condemns police violence against journalists covering İmamoğlu protests

The group demanded release of the journalists who were detained due to their coverage of the peotests.

BIA News Desk

BIA News Desk
RSF condemns police violence against journalists covering İmamoğlu protests

Reporters Without Borders (RSF) has condemned the treatment of journalists covering the protests emerged after the arrest of the İstanbul mayor.

At least ten journalists have been physically assaulted by police officers and at least five have been taken into custody since Mar 19, according to a statement on the RSF website.

"RSF condemns this unchecked repression of media professionals seeking to prevent coverage of news events and calls on the government to put an end to the crackdown immediately," the statement reads.

Erol Önderoğlu, RSF Turkey representative, was quoted as saying, "We condemn in the strongest terms the violent crackdown on media professionals covering the protests in Türkiye.

"These attacks and restrictions on press freedom must stop immediately and all those responsible for this violence must be identified and brought to justice.

"We demand the detained journalists be freed and call on the Interior Minister, Ali Yerlikaya, to take measures ensuring the forces of law and order respect the population's right to information.”

(VK)

Origin
Istanbul
RSF journalists
