Under the rubble

An outstretched hand

Lies next to a paper stating

"This building is safe"

Splattered in blood

This document of death

Contains the signatures

Of a multitude of Judases

Who sentenced

Them To death

The papers are being shredded now, the emails too

Laws passed disowned and discarded

Just like you,

Under the rubble

An outstretched hand

Pleading…

Don’t ever let them

Do this to you