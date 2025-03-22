Journalist unions condemn police violence against reporters during İmamoğlu protests

Journalist unions in Turkey have issued statements condemning police violence against reporters covering protests sparked by the detention of İstanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu on Mar 19.

The Journalists’ Union of Turkey (TGS) and the Press Workers Union (Basın-İş) reported that multiple journalists were beaten, shot with rubber bullets, and had their equipment damaged, despite clearly identifying themselves as members of the press.

The unions urged accountability for the incidents and called for immediate action against those responsible.

TGS concluded its statement with the words: “Get used to it; wherever the news is, we’ll be there.” DİSK Basın-İş said, “Attacks on press workers are crimes against humanity. Police officers who prevent journalists from doing their jobs, who use physical violence, or destroy their equipment must be identified and prosecuted immediately.”

Journalists identified by the unions as having been targeted during the protests are Hakan Akgün from the state-run Anadolu Agency, AFP photojournalist Yasin Akgül, Dilara Şenkaya from Reuters, Ali Dinç from bianet, Eylül Deniz Yaşar from İlke TV, freelance photojournalist Kemal Aslan, Serkan Okur from Akit TV, freelance journalist Rojda Altıntaş, and Yusuf Çelik from Özgür Gelecek.

Background İstanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu and dozens of others, most of them municipal officials, were detained in police raids on the morning of Mar 19. The operation came just days before İmamoğlu was expected to be declared the Republican People’s Party (CHP) candidate in the party’s presidential primary scheduled for Mar 23. Authorities have launched two separate investigations involving a total of 106 suspects. One centers on terrorism-related charges, while the other involves alleged corruption. The terrorism probe focuses on the CHP’s cooperation with the pro-Kurdish Peoples' Equality and Democracy (DEM) Party during last year’s local elections. The two parties collaborated at the district level, with DEM refraining from fielding candidates in some areas to support the CHP, while in other districts, DEM members ran on CHP lists and were elected to municipal councils. This strategy, dubbed the “urban consensus,” helped the CHP win 26 out of İstanbul’s 39 district municipalities and secure a majority in the metropolitan council. Prosecutors allege that this alliance was orchestrated by the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), citing public statements by PKK leaders during the campaign urging cooperation with the opposition. The first arrest linked to the investigation was Esenyurt Mayor Ahmet Özer, a Kurdish academic, who was jailed and removed from office in January. Ten more officials from six district municipalities were arrested in February. The investigation has since expanded to include İmamoğlu. The corruption investigation, which affects 100 of the 106 suspects, involves allegations of bribery, embezzlement, fraud, and bid rigging in municipal subsidiaries. İmamoğlu is accused of leading a criminal organization for profit. The CHP has described the operation as a "coup" against an elected mayor and called for public demonstrations. Saraçhane Square, in front of the metropolitan municipality building, has become the focal point of protests, where CHP leader Özgür Özel addresses large crowds each evening. University students have also staged protests in various cities. While most gatherings have remained peaceful, clashes between demonstrators and police have led to daily detentions. Dozens more have been detained in home raids linked to the protests. Authorities imposed internet restrictions on the morning of İmamoğlu’s detention, severely slowing access to major social media and messaging platforms. The bandwidth throttling, which rendered many apps nearly unusable, lasted for around 42 hours. Additionally, the Interior Ministry has detained numerous individuals over protest-related posts on social media. Court orders have blocked access to various leftist and student group accounts. Explained: The broader context behind Turkey’s crackdown on İstanbul mayor

(TY/VK)