Turkish Medical Association files a criminal complaint against President Erdoğan

The Turkish Medical Association (TTB) filed a criminal complaint against President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, ministers, governors, and other officials, alleging that they have failed to fulfill their responsibilities since the initial moments of the February 6 earthquakes up to the first anniversary.

In the petition, it was stated that "the public authorities failed to provide the necessary organization from the very beginning of the earthquake, did not intervene in the wreckage in a timely manner, thus exacerbating the consequences of the earthquake, and did not fulfill the recovery services."

Additionally, the TTB expressed that "rights such as life, physical and spiritual well-being, housing, property, living in a healthy and balanced environment, and education have been violated."

The petition requested an investigation into the officials who were on duty during the February 6 earthquakes, as well as those who have been identified as ministers, governors, and other public officials since the elections on May 28, 2023, regarding ongoing human rights violations, and urged for the initiation of public prosecutions.

(AS/PE)