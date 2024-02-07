TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Homepage
News Authors Galleries Library
Search
Show categoriesHide categoriesCategories
TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Search Homepage
bianet-Bağımsız İletişim Ağı
Show menuHide menu
bianet biamag english kurdî
SECTIONS
News Authors Projects Library Galleries Search on the website
CATEGORIES
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram RSS E-bulletin
CORPORATE
About Us Contact Data protection policy Privacy Policy
NEWS
Date published: 7 February 2024 17:18
 ~ Modified On: 7 February 2024 17:28
2 min Read

Turkish Medical Association files a criminal complaint against President Erdoğan

The criminal complaint requests an investigation into President Erdoğan, ministers, governors, and other officials who have yet to fulfill their responsibilities one year after the earthquake.

BIA News Desk
TRTürkçesini Oku

BIA News Desk
TRTürkçesini Oku
Enlarge Image
Turkish Medical Association files a criminal complaint against President Erdoğan

The Turkish Medical Association (TTB) filed a criminal complaint against President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, ministers, governors, and other officials, alleging that they have failed to fulfill their responsibilities since the initial moments of the February 6 earthquakes up to the first anniversary.

In the petition, it was stated that "the public authorities failed to provide the necessary organization from the very beginning of the earthquake, did not intervene in the wreckage in a timely manner, thus exacerbating the consequences of the earthquake, and did not fulfill the recovery services."

Additionally, the TTB expressed that "rights such as life, physical and spiritual well-being, housing, property, living in a healthy and balanced environment, and education have been violated."

HRW calls for investigation into public officials for collapsed buildings in earthquake
HRW calls for investigation into public officials for collapsed buildings in earthquake
2 February 2024

The petition requested an investigation into the officials who were on duty during the February 6 earthquakes, as well as those who have been identified as ministers, governors, and other public officials since the elections on May 28, 2023, regarding ongoing human rights violations, and urged for the initiation of public prosecutions.

Were those responsible for the destruction brought to justice?
FIRST ANNIVERSARY OF FEBRUARY 6 EARTHQUAKES:
Were those responsible for the destruction brought to justice?
6 February 2024

(AS/PE)    

February 6 earthquakes Recep Tayyip Erdoğan turkish medical association
related news
FACES OF LOSS IN THE EARTHQUAKE-1
Families searching for their loved ones after the earthquake
7 February 2024
/haber/families-searching-for-their-loved-ones-after-the-earthquake-291523
HATAY ONE YEAR AFTER THE EARTHQUAKE
Reconstrucion: Dreams and reality
6 February 2024
/haber/reconstrucion-dreams-and-reality-291458
Anger in Antakya at the anniversary of the earthquake: The minister booed
6 February 2024
/haber/anger-in-antakya-at-the-anniversary-of-the-earthquake-the-minister-booed-291456
People of Hatay express frustration over Erdoğan’s remarks
5 February 2024
/haber/people-of-hatay-express-frustration-over-erdogans-remarks-291411
related news
FACES OF LOSS IN THE EARTHQUAKE-1
Families searching for their loved ones after the earthquake
7 February 2024
/haber/families-searching-for-their-loved-ones-after-the-earthquake-291523
HATAY ONE YEAR AFTER THE EARTHQUAKE
Reconstrucion: Dreams and reality
6 February 2024
/haber/reconstrucion-dreams-and-reality-291458
Anger in Antakya at the anniversary of the earthquake: The minister booed
6 February 2024
/haber/anger-in-antakya-at-the-anniversary-of-the-earthquake-the-minister-booed-291456
People of Hatay express frustration over Erdoğan’s remarks
5 February 2024
/haber/people-of-hatay-express-frustration-over-erdogans-remarks-291411
Back to Top