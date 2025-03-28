Lawyer of jailed İstanbul mayor taken into custody

A lawyer representing jailed İstanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu, Mehmet Pehlivan, was taken into custody early today.

İmamoğlu immediately condemned the move in a statement shared on social media, saying, “As if carrying out a coup against democracy was not enough, they now cannot tolerate the victims of this coup defending themselves. They want to add a judicial coup to the coup against democracy. The harm inflicted on our country by a handful of incompetents is growing. Release my lawyer immediately.”

While Turkish law permits the detention of lawyers under criminal suspicion, there are legal safeguards aimed at protecting the right to defense and preventing arbitrary actions.

According to Code of Criminal Procedures, lawyers can be detained if caught in the act of committing a crime, like any other citizen. However, if there is no direct offense taking place, law enforcement must notify both the public prosecutor’s office and the relevant bar association before proceeding.

Lawyers cannot be penalized for activities carried out as part of their professional duties, such as representing a client. Detentions and searches related to attorneys are governed by the law, which includes specific protections.

Searches of a lawyer’s home, office, or person require a court order. They must be conducted in the presence of both a public prosecutor and a representative from the bar association. Documents considered to be professional secrets cannot be seized during these searches.

Background İstanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu and dozens of others, most of them municipal officials, were detained in police raids on the morning of Mar 19. The operation came just days before İmamoğlu was expected to be declared the Republican People’s Party (CHP) candidate in the party’s presidential primary scheduled for Mar 23. Authorities have launched two separate investigations involving a total of 106 suspects. One centers on terrorism-related charges, while the other involves alleged corruption. The terrorism probe focuses on the CHP’s cooperation with the pro-Kurdish Peoples' Equality and Democracy (DEM) Party during last year’s local elections. The two parties collaborated at the district level, with DEM refraining from fielding candidates in some areas to support the CHP, while in other districts, DEM members ran on CHP lists and were elected to municipal councils. This strategy, dubbed the “urban consensus,” helped the CHP win 26 out of İstanbul’s 39 district municipalities and secure a majority in the metropolitan council. Prosecutors allege that this alliance was orchestrated by the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), citing public statements by PKK leaders during the campaign urging cooperation with the opposition. The first arrest linked to the investigation was Esenyurt Mayor Ahmet Özer, a Kurdish academic, who was jailed and removed from office in January. Ten more officials from six district municipalities were arrested in February. The investigation has since expanded to include İmamoğlu. The corruption investigation, which affects 100 of the 106 suspects, involves allegations of bribery, embezzlement, fraud, and bid rigging in municipal subsidiaries. İmamoğlu is accused of leading a criminal organization for profit. The CHP has described the operation as a "coup" against an elected mayor and called for public demonstrations. Saraçhane Square, in front of the metropolitan municipality building, has become the focal point of protests, where CHP leader Özgür Özel addressed large crowds for seven nights straight until Mar 25. University students also staged protests and class boycotts in various cities, most notably in İstanbul and Ankara. Authorities imposed internet restrictions on the morning of İmamoğlu’s detention, severely slowing access to major social media and messaging platforms. The bandwidth throttling, which rendered many apps nearly unusable, lasted for around 42 hours. Additionally, the Interior Ministry has detained numerous individuals over protest-related posts on social media. Court orders have blocked access to various leftist and student group accounts. On Mar 23, İmamoğlu was remanded in custody on corruption-related charges while the court ruled an arrest for terrorism-related charges was not necessary. He was also suspended from his position. A total of 51 people were remanded in custody, 48 on accusations related to financial misconduct and three to terrorism. Forty-eight other suspects were released on judicial control measures. On the same day, the CHP held its previously scheduled primary, calling for not only the party members but the entire public to vote for İmamoğlu, who was the sole candidate in the primary. The party later claimed that more than 15 million people cast their votes across the country, showing support for İmamoğlu. On Mar 27, İmamoğlu was formally declared the party presidential candidate for the next election, scheduled for 2028. İmamoğlu was replaced as the mayor through an internal election within the city council, where the CHP has a majority. Nuri Aslan, a CHP member was elected the acting mayor on Mar 26. Explained: The broader context behind Turkey’s crackdown on İstanbul mayor

(AEK/VK)