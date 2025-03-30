Happy Eid al-Fitr

Today marks the first day of Eid al-Fitr for Muslims around the world.

Celebrated at the end of the holy month of Ramadan each year, Eid al-Fitr is a time for visiting family and friends, with sweets and desserts traditionally offered to guests. In Turkey, the holiday is also commonly referred to as the "Sugar Feast" (Şeker Bayramı) due to this custom.

This year, the government extended the public holiday by declaring Wednesday through Friday as official days off, in addition to the first two days of the week. The decision created a nine-day holiday period, prompting many people to travel to their hometowns.

Meanwhile, 301 people, mostly students and activists, who were detained or arrested during protests that erupted after the detention of İstanbul's mayor will spend the holiday behind bars. (VK)