TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Homepage
News Authors Galleries Reports Library
Search
Show categoriesHide categoriesCategories
TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Search Homepage
bianet-Bağımsız İletişim Ağı
Show menuHide menu
bianet biamag türkçe kurdî
SECTIONS
News Authors Special Reports Projects Library Galleries Search on the website
CATEGORIES
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram RSS E-bulletin
CORPORATE
About Us Contact Data protection policy Privacy Policy
LIFE
Date published: 30 March 2025 15:33
 ~ Modified On: 30 March 2025 15:42
1 min Read

Happy Eid al-Fitr

We wish a happy holiday to everyone observing it.

BIA News Desk

BIA News Desk
Enlarge Image
Happy Eid al-Fitr

Today marks the first day of Eid al-Fitr for Muslims around the world.

Celebrated at the end of the holy month of Ramadan each year, Eid al-Fitr is a time for visiting family and friends, with sweets and desserts traditionally offered to guests. In Turkey, the holiday is also commonly referred to as the "Sugar Feast" (Şeker Bayramı) due to this custom.

This year, the government extended the public holiday by declaring Wednesday through Friday as official days off, in addition to the first two days of the week. The decision created a nine-day holiday period, prompting many people to travel to their hometowns.

Meanwhile, 301 people, mostly students and activists, who were detained or arrested during protests that erupted after the detention of İstanbul's mayor will spend the holiday behind bars. (VK)

Origin
Istanbul
eid al-fitr sugar feast
Hak odaklı, çok sesli, bağımsız gazeteciliği güçlendirmek için bianet desteğinizi bekliyor.
Google ile Katkıda Bulunun
HAK ODAKLI, ÇOK SESLİ,
BAĞIMSIZ GAZETECİLİĞİ GÜÇLENDİRELİM!
bianet'e destek olmak için tıklayın
Back to Top