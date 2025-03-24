Turkey detains journalists covering protests in house raids

Police detained nine journalists in early morning raids across several cities, targeting those who covered thw widespread protests following the arrest of İstanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu. Additionally, one journalist was taken into custody at the protest site last night.

The detentions occurred as demonstrations continue across the country, particularly in İstanbul's Saraçhane Square near the metropolitan municipality building.

Photojournalists who had been documenting police response to protests were among the detained. Authorities have not disclosed the specific charges against the journalists.

Several journalists have been injured during police response since the protests began on Mar 19 while covering the events on site. Also, police reportely damaged journalists' equipment in some cases. These incidents drew condemnation from journalist unions.

In İstanbul, those detained include AFP photojournalist Yasin Akgül, Now Haber reporter Ali Onur Tosun, photojournalists Bülent Kılıç, Zeynep Kuray, and Hayri Tunç, as well as municipal photographers Kurtuluş Arı from the İstanbul Metropolitan Municipality and Gökhan Kam from Bakırköy Municipality. Zişan Gür, a reporter for Sendika.org, was taken into custody while covering protests in Saraçhane.

In İzmir, photojournalist Murat Kocabaş and BirGün columnist Barış İnce, who also heads the İzmir branch of the Left (SOL) Party, were detained. Police also raided the home of journalist Emre Orman, but he was not present at the time.

'Journalists' safety is in danger'

Press freedom organizations and journalist unions condemned the detentions. Erol Önderoğlu, Turkey representative for Reporters Without Borders (RSF), said, “Attacks against journalists show no sign of slowing. Journalists' safety and rights are being trampled. We call on the Interior Minister to put an end to these violations.”

The Journalists' Union of Turkey (TGS) stated, “Journalists fulfilling their duty to inform the public are being targeted. Stop your policy of pressure and censorship against the press.”

The Press Union of the Confederation of Progressive Trade Unions (DİSK Basın-İş) said, “Detaining journalists in home raids is an attack on press freedom and the public’s right to know. Silencing journalists will not hide the truth.”

Background İstanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu and dozens of others, most of them municipal officials, were detained in police raids on the morning of Mar 19. The operation came just days before İmamoğlu was expected to be declared the Republican People’s Party (CHP) candidate in the party’s presidential primary scheduled for Mar 23. Authorities have launched two separate investigations involving a total of 106 suspects. One centers on terrorism-related charges, while the other involves alleged corruption. The terrorism probe focuses on the CHP’s cooperation with the pro-Kurdish Peoples' Equality and Democracy (DEM) Party during last year’s local elections. The two parties collaborated at the district level, with DEM refraining from fielding candidates in some areas to support the CHP, while in other districts, DEM members ran on CHP lists and were elected to municipal councils. This strategy, dubbed the “urban consensus,” helped the CHP win 26 out of İstanbul’s 39 district municipalities and secure a majority in the metropolitan council. Prosecutors allege that this alliance was orchestrated by the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), citing public statements by PKK leaders during the campaign urging cooperation with the opposition. The first arrest linked to the investigation was Esenyurt Mayor Ahmet Özer, a Kurdish academic, who was jailed and removed from office in January. Ten more officials from six district municipalities were arrested in February. The investigation has since expanded to include İmamoğlu. The corruption investigation, which affects 100 of the 106 suspects, involves allegations of bribery, embezzlement, fraud, and bid rigging in municipal subsidiaries. İmamoğlu is accused of leading a criminal organization for profit. The CHP has described the operation as a "coup" against an elected mayor and called for public demonstrations. Saraçhane Square, in front of the metropolitan municipality building, has become the focal point of protests, where CHP leader Özgür Özel addresses large crowds each evening. University students have also staged protests in various cities. While most gatherings have remained peaceful, clashes between demonstrators and police have led to daily detentions. Dozens more have been detained in home raids linked to the protests. Authorities imposed internet restrictions on the morning of İmamoğlu’s detention, severely slowing access to major social media and messaging platforms. The bandwidth throttling, which rendered many apps nearly unusable, lasted for around 42 hours. Additionally, the Interior Ministry has detained numerous individuals over protest-related posts on social media. Court orders have blocked access to various leftist and student group accounts. Explained: The broader context behind Turkey’s crackdown on İstanbul mayor

(Mİ/HA/VK)