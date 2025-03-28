TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Homepage
News Authors Galleries Reports Library
Search
Show categoriesHide categoriesCategories
TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Search Homepage
bianet-Bağımsız İletişim Ağı
Show menuHide menu
bianet biamag türkçe kurdî
SECTIONS
News Authors Special Reports Projects Library Galleries Search on the website
CATEGORIES
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram RSS E-bulletin
CORPORATE
About Us Contact Data protection policy Privacy Policy
MEDIA
Date published: 28 March 2025 09:56
 ~ Modified On: 28 March 2025 10:07
2 min Read

Turkey says deported BBC journalist lacked press accreditation

Mark Lowen was deported from Turkey, where he was reporting on the recent protests. The Communications Directorate says the deportation was not related to his news coverage.

BIA News Desk

BIA News Desk
Enlarge Image
Turkey says deported BBC journalist lacked press accreditation

Turkey's Communications Directorate has said that BBC News correspondent Mark Lowen was deported due to a lack of proper accreditation, denying that the decision was related to his coverage of protests following the arrest of İstanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu.

Lowen said that he was deported yesterday after being held in custody for 17 hours. He had been in Turkey for several days to report on the recent protests against the arrest of İstanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu. In a statement following his return to the UK, Lowen said police told him he was considered a “threat to national security.”

BBC News described the incident as “deeply troubling.”

However, in a statement late yesterday, the Communications Directorate said the deportation stemmed from Lowen not holding the required documentation to work as a journalist in Turkey.

“As is publicly known, accreditation procedures for foreign press members operating in Türkiye—whether permanent or temporary—are carried out in accordance with Articles 9, 39, and 40 of the Press Card Regulation,” the statement read. “Journalists who enter our country and engage in professional activities without properly submitting an application are subject to administrative measures.”

“Mark Lowen, a UK citizen and BBC employee, travelled to İstanbul and reported without prior notification to, or accreditation from, our Directorate. As a result, administrative action was taken against him," said the statement.

Neither the BBC nor Lowen have mentioned accreditation issues as the reason for the deportation. They have yet to respond to the directorate's statement.

(VK)

Origin
Istanbul
journalists
related news
BBC journalist Mark Lowen deported from Turkey after covering protests
27 March 2025
/haber/bbc-journalist-mark-lowen-deported-from-turkey-after-covering-protests-305917
Hak odaklı, çok sesli, bağımsız gazeteciliği güçlendirmek için bianet desteğinizi bekliyor.
Google ile Katkıda Bulunun
HAK ODAKLI, ÇOK SESLİ,
BAĞIMSIZ GAZETECİLİĞİ GÜÇLENDİRELİM!
bianet'e destek olmak için tıklayın
related news
BBC journalist Mark Lowen deported from Turkey after covering protests
27 March 2025
/haber/bbc-journalist-mark-lowen-deported-from-turkey-after-covering-protests-305917
Back to Top