Woman alleges sexual harassment by police during İstanbul protest detention

A woman detained during protests in İstanbul following the arrest of Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu has alleged that she was subjected to physical abuse and sexual harassment by police officers.

The woman, who was taken into custody on the night of Mar 22 and later placed under house arrest, described her experience in her police testimony.

“I didn’t damage any public property or resist the police," she wrote. "However, I was subjected to a very harsh intervention. I was pulled by my hair and dragged to the ground. While I was being taken away to be handcuffed, a police officer who said ‘I won't beat you’ took me to the back of the ambulance and I was harassed there. At that moment I wet myself out of fear. The clothes I was wearing were still soaked in urine. The woman officer said 'enough'. But the male policeman who had harassed me before continued to act as if he was in charge."

She further described the violence she endured while in custody. "The male police officer pressed my head with his foot. The doctor's report showed edema and swelling on my left side. While I was being taken to the detention vehicle, the female police officer insulted me by calling me ‘dirty’. I was kept in handcuffs for hours, my hands swollen and bruised."

'Death threats'

When she attempted to report the harassment, she said she received a sarcastic response from officers. “I told a blonde female officer that I had been harassed. She laughed and told me sarcastically, ‘Oh, you were harassed?’

"During a body search, they tied ropes around my wrists and neck to remove the plastic handcuffs. When I said it violated my rights, no one cared.”

The woman said that she was subjected to constant pressure and threats by four women police officers during her detention, and that one of the most severe threats came one of those officers: "They frightened me, put me under constant pressure. A black-haired policewoman told me, 'If you stay in our hands, we will kill you.' The other officers were joking and laughing."

Saying that the dose of violence and torture increased gradually in detention, the woman alleged that they forced her to give a statement and at one point she fainted because she could not bear the pain.

İstanbul Bar following the case

The İstanbul Bar Association’s Women’s Rights Center and lawyers affiliated with the opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), including attorneys Ekim Yolcu, Büşra Çakır, and Erdener Doğan Işık, are following the case. The legal team has appealed the court's decision to place her under house arrest.

Protests erupted across Turkey following the Mar 19 detention of İstanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu, a key opposition figure from the Republican People’s Party (CHP). He was formally arrested on corruption-related and suspended from office on Mar 23.

Protests continued nationwide, with Saraçhane Square in front of the İstanbul Metropolitan Municipality building being center of the demonstrations.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya stated that between Mar 19 and Mar 27, a total of 1,879 people were taken into custody during the protests. Of those, 260 were formally arrested, 468 were placed under judicial supervision, and 489 were released. Legal proceedings for the remaining 662 individuals are ongoing. (EMK/VK)