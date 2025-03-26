TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
NEWS
Date published: 26 March 2025 15:41
 ~ Modified On: 26 March 2025 18:12
2 min Read

Erdoğan shows protest footage from Georgia in speech targeting İmamoğlu protests

A seven-second segment of a five-minute video showed by Erdoğan showed scenes from clashes between protesters and police in Georgia.

Vecih Cuzdan
Vecih Cuzdan

Vecih Cuzdan
Erdoğan shows protest footage from Georgia in speech targeting İmamoğlu protests

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan displayed a video during his Justice and Development Party (AKP) parliamentary group meeting today, addressing ongoing protests over the arrest of İstanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu. The video included a brief clip from demonstrations in Georgia last year.

"Let’s take a look at what kind of opposition mentality we’re dealing with," Erdoğan said before showing the 5-minute, 36-second video to the audience.

In his speech, Erdoğan accused the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) of “terrorizing the streets,” and warned that “any sabotage against Turkey's economy, national peace and welfare will be held accountable before the judiciary.”

Following the meeting, Erdoğan shared the same video on his X account, writing, “It really bothers us that Turkey's main opposition party has become the plaything of marginal leftist organizations, foul-mouthed people who insult the nation, and thieves who rob municipalities blind."

Between the 4:15 and 4:21 marks of the video, a seven-second segment shows scenes from clashes between protesters and police in Georgia. Footage of the same incident, shot from different angles, can be found in a Georgian-language Facebook post dated Dec 10, 2024.

Left, a still from the video shared by Erdoğan. Right, the same moment captured from a different angle in a Dec 10, 2024 Georgian-language Facebook post. The layout of the building, police formation, and protester positions align in both images.

The protests in Georgia began after opposition groups claimed fraud in the Oct 2024 elections, in which the ruling party was declared the winner. 

(VC/VK)

Origin
Istanbul
Crackdown on İmamoğlu Recep Tayyip Erdoğan
@VecihCuzdan [email protected] all articles of the author
bianet yazı işleri müdürü (Nisan 2023). sendika.org ve T24’te tam zamanlı; taz.gazete, Stern ve Inside Turkey için serbest zamanlı çalıştı (2013-2023). İstanbul Üniversitesi Tarih Bölümü’nü bitirdi, yüksek lisansını Kocaeli Üniversitesi Tarih Anabilim Dalı'nda “1957 Türkiye-Suriye krizi ve Türk basınında şarkiyatçı söylem” başlıklı teziyle tamamladı.

