America has left the stage, what about Turkey?

Little over a year ago the majority of countries were reeling from the Russian atrocities committed in places like Bucha and Mariupol in Ukraine. Wind forward to today and we now have a US president who actually aligns himself with Putin and humiliates the leader of the nation that was invaded.

You couldn’t make it up.

In the US itself the rule book is being ripped up by a bizarre tech geek and a Marvel villain in JD Vance, with masses of inappropriate state appointees, i.e. the number 2 at the FBI actually wants to disband the FBI.

But this is all about such things.

America is turning back to the days of the wild west. Little or no state support or institutions, it’s every man or woman for themselves.

'The American Nightmare.”

It is hard not to conclude that the “Great” powers are seeking now to carve up the world between them, America, Russia and China gobbling up all other nations that get in their way. I never thought I would use the word US president and facist in the same sentence but that is what is happening. The US adminstation actually wishing to break up the EU.

And what about Turkey ?

The president following the disgraceful scenes at the oval office stated their continued support for Ukraine, which was most welcome. It has through out the conflict sought to mediate and de-escalate tensions. The grain deal helped to secure food supplies to the world’s poorest. Peace talks were held in Turkey, but inevitably failed due largely to Russian’s refussial to concede any terroritories illegally gain.

At present they appear to be paying a sensible waiting game. Turkey’s geographical position means it will become an actor in the field again and could bring about a lasting peace through its understanding of the region and its politics. (DM/VK)