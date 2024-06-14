Earthquake-hit provinces show the highest crude death rates

Turkish Statistical Institute ( TÜİK) announced the statistics on deaths and causes of death for 2023.

Accordingly, while the number of deaths was 505,269 in 2022, it increased by 4.1% to 525,814 in 2023.

The crude death rate, which shows the number of deaths per thousand people, was 5.9 per thousand in 2022 and 6.2 per thousand in 2023. In other words, while there were 5.9 deaths per thousand people in 2022, there were 6.2 deaths per thousand people in 2023.

Most deaths in provinces worst hit by the earthquake

Adıyaman, Hatay and Maraş, which were the worst hit provinces by the February 6 earthquake, ranked in the top three provinces with the highest crude mortality rates.

Adıyaman ranked first with 18.0 per thousand, followed by Hatay with 17.1 per thousand and Maraş with 14.8 per thousand.

The province with the lowest crude mortality rate was Şırnak with 2.3 per thousand. This province was followed by Hakkari with 2.5 per thousand, Batman and Van with 3.0 per thousand. These provinces have a notably young population with high birth rates.

45,784 citizens killed in earthquakes

When analyzed by causes of death, circulatory system diseases ranked first with 33.4% in 2023. Benign and malignant tumors followed this cause of death with 15.0% and respiratory system diseases with 13.2%.

The proportion of deaths due to external causes of injury, including earthquake-related deaths, and poisoning was 12.3%.

TÜİK put the number of Turkish citizens who died in the February 6 earthquakes at 45,784.

According to official data, the number of people who lost their lives in the February 6 earthquake is 53,537. The data released by TÜİK does not include Syrians under temporary protection status and citizens of other countries who lost their lives in the earthquake.

On the first anniversary of the February 6 earthquakes, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya announced the number of earthquake victims as 53,537. Therefore, the data released by TÜİK does not include Syrians under temporary protection status and citizens of other countries who lost their lives in the earthquake.

From the neighborhood of 'others' to the cemetery of 'others'

The number of deaths in 11 provinces affected by the February 6 earthquakes is as follows:

Adana : 13,359 (2022) - 13,552 (2023)

: 13,359 (2022) - 13,552 (2023) Adıyaman : 2,860 (2022) - 11,157 (2023)

: 2,860 (2022) - 11,157 (2023) Antep : 8,867 (2023) - 12,529 (2023)

: 8,867 (2023) - 12,529 (2023) Diyarbakır : 5,971 (2022) - 6,501 (2023)

: 5,971 (2022) - 6,501 (2023) Elazig : 3,761 (2022) - 3,421 (2023)

: 3,761 (2022) - 3,421 (2023) Hatay : 8,718 (2022) - 27,574 (2023)

: 8,718 (2022) - 27,574 (2023) Kilis : 872 (2022) - 817 (2023)

: 872 (2022) - 817 (2023) Malatya : 4,678 (2022) - 5,738 (2023)

: 4,678 (2022) - 5,738 (2023) Maraş : 5,734 (2022) - 16,924 (2023)

: 5,734 (2022) - 16,924 (2023) Osmaniye : 3,139 (2022) - 3,803 (2023)

: 3,139 (2022) - 3,803 (2023) Urfa: 6,734 (2022) - 7,315 (2023)

(VC/DT)