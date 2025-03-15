TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Date published: 15 March 2025 10:45
 ~ Modified On: 15 March 2025 10:45
2 min Read

Impounded

Everyone’s faces were bowed down, the children glanced over with tears in their eyes. “Where have they gone?”

Impounded

The mother sat next to two empty bowls, bereft of life, not moving in the small area of green encircled by flats. A place we call paradise in this concrete jungle.

I went down and tried to comfort her, though separated by species, she knew what I meant. But it wasn’t always like this…

As winter moved in at the tail end of last year, the dog now lying below me with only 3 paws, the other blown off by hateful zealots, was brought to our patch, followed by her three puppies. 

Each day they would dance in the field and in our hearts. People in the area came to life, in minutes a home was built for them, so good one half expected it to have central heating. 

The father was brought from the village and we had our family, completed now with a half-sister puppy.

They loved each other and we loved them. And then, someone passed by, foreign to these parts. Looked out of their car window, phoned, and in the morning, they were gone.

Everyone’s faces were bowed down, the children glanced over with tears in their eyes. “Where have they gone?” 

As the weeks passed the grass grew over “their patch.” 

Until one day at the dead of night a lorry opened and the pitter patter of paws could be heard once again. (DM/VK)

Origin
Istanbul
David R. Mellor
David R. Mellor is from Liverpool, England. He spent his late teens homeless on Merseyside. He is currently writing and performing in Turkey. His work...

David R. Mellor is from Liverpool, England. He spent his late teens homeless on Merseyside. He is currently writing and performing in Turkey. His work has been featured by the BBC and the Tate, and his published collections of poetry are What a Catch (2013), Some Body (2013), Express Nothing (2019) and So This Is It (2020). His collection of stories An Englishman in Turkey – Türkiye’de Bir İngiliz is recently published in Turkish. 

