TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Homepage
News Authors Galleries Reports Library
Search
Show categoriesHide categoriesCategories
TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Search Homepage
bianet-Bağımsız İletişim Ağı
Show menuHide menu
bianet biamag türkçe kurdî
SECTIONS
News Authors Special Reports Projects Library Galleries Search on the website
CATEGORIES
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram RSS E-bulletin
CORPORATE
About Us Contact Data protection policy Privacy Policy
MEDIA
Date published: 28 March 2025 10:13
 ~ Modified On: 28 March 2025 10:29
3 min Read

Two journalists covering protests detained by anti-terror police

Nisa Sude Demirel and Elif Bayburt were detained in early morning raids.

BIA News Desk
TRTürkçesini Oku KUBi Kurdî Bixwînin

BIA News Desk
TRTürkçesini Oku KUBi Kurdî Bixwînin
Enlarge Image
Two journalists covering protests detained by anti-terror police
Nisa Sude Demirel (Evrensel)

Police operations targeting journalists covering th recent protests in Turkey have continued with the detention of two more reporters in morning raids today.

Nisa Sude Demirel, a reporter for the daily Evrensel, and Elif Bayburt from the Etkin News Agency (ETHA) were to the anti-terror branch of the İstanbul Security directorate after being apprehended, according to reports by their respective outlets.

Demirel had been youth protests and university boycotts for several days, said Hakkı Özdal, Evrensel editor-in-chief. "Nisa is a young and highly capable journalist who documented this historic youth resistance. We will get Nisa back," he wrote on social media.

The DİSK Press Workers (Basın-İş) union criticized the raids, saying, calling them an attack on press freedom and the public’s right to know.

“You cannot silence the truth by silencing journalists. The detained journalists must be released immediately," the union said.

Journalists detained during İmamoğlu protests

Several journalists covering the protests have been detained since demonstrations began on Mar 19, following the detention of İstanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu.

On Mar 25, seven journalists were arrested under charges of violating the Law no 2911 on Meetings and Demonstrations, a day after they were detained in house raids. The journalists —AFP photojournalist Yasin Akgül, Now Haber reporter Ali Onur Tosun, photojournalist Bülent Kılıç, reporter Zeynep Kuray, İstanbul Metropolitan Municipality photographer Kurtuluş Arı, Bakırköy Municipality photographer Gökhan Kam, and Hayri Tunç— were released on Mar 27 after legal objections were filed.

Another journalist, Sendika.Org reporter Zişan Gür, was detained while covering the Saraçhane protests on the night of Mar 25. Gür, who suffered a broken nose while in custody, was released the next day under judicial supervision.

In İzmir, three journalists were also detained over protest coverage. Barış İnce, a columnist for BirGün, and photojournalist Murat Kocabaş were taken into custody during house raids on Mar 24 and released on Mar 27. Journalist and İzmir Journalists Association board member Yağız Barut, who was detained on Mar 25, was also released on Mar 27.

Another journalist who covered the Saraçhane protests, Emre Orman, was also targeted in the police operations. His home was raided on Mar 24, but he was not present at the time and was not detained. A warrant was later issued for his arrest. Orman turned himself in to the police on Mar 27, gave a statement, and was released the same day.

Also, Turkey’s media regulator has imposed strict penalties on pro-opposition television channels for their protest coverage. Sözcü TV received a 10-day full broadcast suspension, while Halk TV, Tele 1, and Now TV were issued fines and episode bans for certain programs.

Separately, a court ordered the blocking of hundreds of X accounts, including that of independent news outlet bianet, though the ruling has not yet been enforced.

(VC/VK)

Origin
Istanbul
journalists detained journalists
related news
Pro-opposition TV channel handed 10-day blackout over İmamoğlu protest coverage
27 March 2025
/haber/pro-opposition-tv-channel-handed-10-day-blackout-over-imamoglu-protest-coverage-305913
Court orders release of journalists arrested over İmamoğlu protest coverage
27 March 2025
/haber/court-orders-release-of-journalists-arrested-over-imamoglu-protest-coverage-305890
Erdoğan shows protest footage from Georgia in speech targeting İmamoğlu protests
26 March 2025
/haber/erdogan-shows-protest-footage-from-georgia-in-speech-targeting-imamoglu-protests-305862
Police launch harshest crackdown yet as İmamoğlu protests enter fifth day
24 March 2025
/haber/police-launch-harshest-crackdown-yet-as-imamoglu-protests-enter-fifth-day-305795
Turkey detains journalists covering protests in house raids
24 March 2025
/haber/turkey-detains-journalists-covering-protests-in-house-raids-305789
İstanbul governor restricts entries to city as protests continue
22 March 2025
/haber/istanbul-governor-restricts-entries-to-city-as-protests-continue-305741
X restricts access to activist accounts in Turkey amid İmamoğlu protests
22 March 2025
/haber/x-restricts-access-to-activist-accounts-in-turkey-amid-imamoglu-protests-305721
Turkey lifts social media restrictions after İstanbul mayor’s arrest while dozens detained over posts
21 March 2025
/haber/turkey-lifts-social-media-restrictions-after-istanbul-mayors-arrest-while-dozens-detained-over-posts-305666
Hak odaklı, çok sesli, bağımsız gazeteciliği güçlendirmek için bianet desteğinizi bekliyor.
Google ile Katkıda Bulunun
HAK ODAKLI, ÇOK SESLİ,
BAĞIMSIZ GAZETECİLİĞİ GÜÇLENDİRELİM!
bianet'e destek olmak için tıklayın
related news
Pro-opposition TV channel handed 10-day blackout over İmamoğlu protest coverage
27 March 2025
/haber/pro-opposition-tv-channel-handed-10-day-blackout-over-imamoglu-protest-coverage-305913
Court orders release of journalists arrested over İmamoğlu protest coverage
27 March 2025
/haber/court-orders-release-of-journalists-arrested-over-imamoglu-protest-coverage-305890
Erdoğan shows protest footage from Georgia in speech targeting İmamoğlu protests
26 March 2025
/haber/erdogan-shows-protest-footage-from-georgia-in-speech-targeting-imamoglu-protests-305862
Police launch harshest crackdown yet as İmamoğlu protests enter fifth day
24 March 2025
/haber/police-launch-harshest-crackdown-yet-as-imamoglu-protests-enter-fifth-day-305795
Turkey detains journalists covering protests in house raids
24 March 2025
/haber/turkey-detains-journalists-covering-protests-in-house-raids-305789
İstanbul governor restricts entries to city as protests continue
22 March 2025
/haber/istanbul-governor-restricts-entries-to-city-as-protests-continue-305741
X restricts access to activist accounts in Turkey amid İmamoğlu protests
22 March 2025
/haber/x-restricts-access-to-activist-accounts-in-turkey-amid-imamoglu-protests-305721
Turkey lifts social media restrictions after İstanbul mayor’s arrest while dozens detained over posts
21 March 2025
/haber/turkey-lifts-social-media-restrictions-after-istanbul-mayors-arrest-while-dozens-detained-over-posts-305666
Back to Top