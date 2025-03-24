Police launch harshest crackdown yet as İmamoğlu protests enter fifth day

Protests against the arrest of İstanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu continued for a fifth day last night, with thousands gathering once again in Saraçhane Square, in front of the metropolitan municipality building.

In the morning, İmamoğlu was formally remanded in custody on corruption-related charges following four days in detention. Later in the day, the Interior Ministry announced his suspension from office and announced that a new acting mayor would be elected by the municipal council on Mar 26.

Despite the mayor being jailed, his Republican People’s Party (CHP) went ahead with its previously scheduled presidential primary. İmamoğlu, the sole candidate, received support from more than 14 million voters across the country, according to the party. This marks a significant share of around 60 million registered voters in the country. İmamoğlu has now been declared the CHP’s presidential candidate for the 2028 election.

Sraçhane Square last night. (Dilek İmamoğlu/X)

As the day progressed, large crowds once again gathered in Saraçhane. CHP leader Özgür Özel addressed the crowd, as he has each evening since the protests began. After the speech was concluded, police began dispersing the crowd, using tear gas, water cannons and pepper balls. The intervention was heavier than on previous nights, with dozens detained.

Unlike earlier nights, police did not limit the intervention to Saraçhane Square. Officers pursued protesters through the surrounding streets, chasing them as far as the Vezneciler metro station, near the Grand Bazaar. Police fired plastic bullets indiscriminately at people gathered outside the station and threw an object at a protester as they entered the metro.

🔴 Saraçhane’deki kitleye polis saldırısı



Belediye binası önünden Vezneciler metro durağına kadar plastik mermi ile müdahale eden polis, metroya giren bir genci kafasına elindeki maddeyi fırlattı.



📹 @alidnc4 pic.twitter.com/48ATk6SGsb — bianet (@bianet_org) March 23, 2025

As the crowd scattered into side streets, police continued to use tear gas and plastic bullets. Many were detained with force. Protesters chanted slogans such as “Sell simit, live with honor,” a phrase commonly used in political demonstrations in Turkey. Officers chased remaining demonstrators down Süleymaniye Street toward the Eminönü waterfront.

In Eminönü, police questioned tourists and passersby about where they had come from.

During the five days of protests, a total of 1,133 individuals were detained during protests, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya announced today. Among them, individuals with ties to 12 different terrorist organizations were identified, he asserted.

In addition to the detentions at protest sites, many others were detained in house raids each day. During raids early this morning, over 20 linked to leftist political organizations were detained in house raids in İstanbul, İzmir and Antalya. The individuals are accused of violating the law on demonstrations.

Nine journalists who covered the protests, most of whom were photojournalists, were also detained in house raids this morning

Background İstanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu and dozens of others, most of them municipal officials, were detained in police raids on the morning of Mar 19. The operation came just days before İmamoğlu was expected to be declared the Republican People’s Party (CHP) candidate in the party’s presidential primary scheduled for Mar 23. Authorities have launched two separate investigations involving a total of 106 suspects. One centers on terrorism-related charges, while the other involves alleged corruption. The terrorism probe focuses on the CHP’s cooperation with the pro-Kurdish Peoples' Equality and Democracy (DEM) Party during last year’s local elections. The two parties collaborated at the district level, with DEM refraining from fielding candidates in some areas to support the CHP, while in other districts, DEM members ran on CHP lists and were elected to municipal councils. This strategy, dubbed the “urban consensus,” helped the CHP win 26 out of İstanbul’s 39 district municipalities and secure a majority in the metropolitan council. Prosecutors allege that this alliance was orchestrated by the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), citing public statements by PKK leaders during the campaign urging cooperation with the opposition. The first arrest linked to the investigation was Esenyurt Mayor Ahmet Özer, a Kurdish academic, who was jailed and removed from office in January. Ten more officials from six district municipalities were arrested in February. The investigation has since expanded to include İmamoğlu. The corruption investigation, which affects 100 of the 106 suspects, involves allegations of bribery, embezzlement, fraud, and bid rigging in municipal subsidiaries. İmamoğlu is accused of leading a criminal organization for profit. The CHP has described the operation as a "coup" against an elected mayor and called for public demonstrations. Saraçhane Square, in front of the metropolitan municipality building, has become the focal point of protests, where CHP leader Özgür Özel addresses large crowds each evening. University students have also staged protests in various cities. While most gatherings have remained peaceful, clashes between demonstrators and police have led to daily detentions. Dozens more have been detained in home raids linked to the protests. Authorities imposed internet restrictions on the morning of İmamoğlu’s detention, severely slowing access to major social media and messaging platforms. The bandwidth throttling, which rendered many apps nearly unusable, lasted for around 42 hours. Additionally, the Interior Ministry has detained numerous individuals over protest-related posts on social media. Court orders have blocked access to various leftist and student group accounts. On Mar 23, İmamoğlu was remanded in custody on corruption-related charges while the court ruled an arrest for terrorism-related charges was not necessary. He was also suspended from his position and will be replaced through an internal election within the city council. A total of 51 people were remanded in custody, 48 on accusations related to financial misconduct and three to terrorism. Forty-eight other suspects were released on judicial control measures. Explained: The broader context behind Turkey’s crackdown on İstanbul mayor

(AD/VK)