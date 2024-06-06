Men killed 40 women in May

According to the news compiled by bianet from local and national newspapers, news websites and agencies, men killed at least 40 women and five children in May.

The deaths of at least 30 women were reported in the press as “suspicious” in May.

Men killed 159 women in the first four months of the year.

The death of a woman in Ankara was reported in the press as an “unidentified murder”.

A woman in Bursa exercised her right to self-defense: L.S.K. (18) stabbed and killed Mehmet Salih B. (20), the ex-boyfriend of her older sister M.K. (22).

Suspicious deaths by provinces Ankara (1), Antalya (3), Bartın (2), Batman (1), Burdur (1), Düzce (1), Edirne (1), Elazığ (1), Gümüşhane (1), Hatay (1), Istanbul (4), Kayseri (1), Kocaeli (3), Konya (1), Niğde (1), Rize (1), Sakarya (1), Samsun (2), Tekirdağ (1), Yalova (1), Zonguldak (1).

Men inflicted violence on at least 56 women, abused at least 29 minors, and sexually harassed at least four women. Men coerced 34 women into sex work.

Men threatened to kill at least 20 women.

Violence by men in 2024, 2023 and 2022 In the first five months of 2024, men killed 159 women, harassed 28 women, abused 71 children, inflicted violence on 214 women, and raped six women. Men forced at least 178 women into sex work. While the deaths of 120 women were reported as “suspicious” in the press, men killed at least 18 children. In the first five months of 2023, men killed 127 women, harassed 20 women, abused 47 children, inflicted violence on 295 women, and raped six women. Men forced at least 132 women into sex work. While 95 women's deaths were reported as “suspicious” in the press, men killed 13 children. In the first five months of 2022, men killed 131 women, harassed 45 women, abused 105 children, committed violence against 302 women, and raped 15 women. Men forced at least 327 women into sex work. While the deaths of 91 women in the first five months of 2022 were reported as “suspicious” in the press, men killed at least 15 children in the first five months of the year.

Homicide

Men killed at least 40 women in May, compared to 38 in the same month last year.

Men also killed at least four men who were with the victims.

One of the murderers was a police officer.

Women killed by men in May Ashfaq Ahmed Q., Aylin Pekin, Ayşe Ç., Bahar K., Başak Tekin, Buse Erkin, Büşra Sıla I., Dilara G., Duygu Ş., Edanur K., Fatma C., Fatma Nur Ş., Fidan Cantemir, Gülay Akça, Gözde Y., Hamgül C., Hanife Y., Hatice E., Hatice T., Hasret Öztürk, Hivda T, Kader Y., Meryem K., Merve K., Nagihan C., Nadya Zorlu, Nazegük Orhan, Nazime Ş., Saadet Ç., Sevilay Yılmaz, Sevim Duman, S.D., Vezire E., Zarın M., Zehra N., Zeliha Kapıaçtı, Zemzem Ö., Zeynep Ö., Rümeysa Meriç Ö., Media A.

Provinces where men murdered women Ankara (5), Antalya (1), Antep (1), Aydın (1), Çorum (2), Diyarbakır (1), Elazığ (1), Erzurum (1), Istanbul (9), Izmir (2), Kayseri (1), Kilis (1), Kırıkkale (1), Kocaeli (1), Manisa (4), Mardin (1), Mersin (1), Muğla (1), Samsun (2), Şırnak (1), Tekirdağ (1), Urfa (1).

Men killed 18 women because they “wanted to break up" or "did not want to reconcile" and one woman because of "inheritance". The reasons for the murders of 21 women were not reported in the press.

At least 23 women were killed by their husbands or boyfriends, eight women by relatives such as fathers, sons or brothers, three women by friends or coworkers, and two women by sons-in-law. The identities of five perpetrators who killed at least four women were not reported in the press.

Men killed 23 women with firearms and 14 women with sharp objects. One woman was killed by burning, one woman by drowning and one woman by beating.

Men killed 12 women outside the house in areas such as streets and forests and 28 women inside the house.

Legal Process There were at least 42 perpetrators who murdered women. Only 18 perpetrators were arrested. Five perpetrators were detained. 13 perpetrators committed suicide. Two perpetrators escaped. One perpetrator is under investigation. Three perpetrators were released.

Press coverage of homicides in May It was reported that Güneş Y. (27), who had no official record for 7 years, was murdered by her husband N.Y. and her relatives S.Y., M.Y., B.Y., F.Y., O.Y., A.Y., S.Y., Z.Y., B.Y., M.Y., M.Y. in Kocaeli province. The men were detained on the accusation that they killed and buried the woman in the forest with a common decision by the family on the pretext that she “ran away with another man”.

Child Murder

Men killed five children in May. Last year, this number was two in the same month.

All five children were killed by their fathers.

Men killed three children with sharp objects and two children with firearms.

Provinces where men killed children Ankara (2), Bursa (3).

Legal Process There were two perpetrators who killed the children. One committed suicide while the other was arrested.

Harassment

In May, men harassed at least four women. This number was five in the same month last year.

Men harassed two women verbally and physically, one woman by photographing her without consent and one woman by masturbating in front of her.

Men harassed four women on the streets, bus stops, hospitals, and public transportation.

One woman was harassed by a doctor. The identity of the men who harassed three women was not reported in the press.

Provinces where men harassed women Bursa (1), Istanbul (3).

Legal Process There were four perpetrators who harassed women. One was released. Legal proceedings were initiated against two of them. The legal process of one perpetrator was not reported in the press.

Child Abuse

Men abused at least 29 minors in May. This number was 16 in the same month last year.

Men abused eight children at home and 21 children in places such as schools, streets and children's homes.

At least 14 children were abused by their teachers, one by a children's shelter staff, one by a faculty member, four by two relatives, and five by their fathers/step-fathers. The identity of the men who abused four children was not reported in the press.

Provinces where men abused children Adana (1), Istanbul (18), Kastamonu (1), Mardin (1), Muğla (3), Samsun (1), Uşak (1), Zonguldak (1). Information on where the men abused two children was not reported in the press.

Legal Process There were at least 12 perpetrators who abused children. Only eight perpetrators were arrested. Two perpetrators were detained. Two perpetrators are under investigation.

Sexual Assault / Rape

There were no cases of sexual assault reported in the press in May. It shoould be noted, however, that just because it was not reported in the press does not mean it did not happen.

Provinces where men perpetrated violence against women Adana (1), Aksaray (1), Antalya (2), Batman (1), Bursa (1), Diyarbakır (2), Edirne (35), Eskişehir (1), Istanbul (5), Kayseri (1), Kırklareli (1), Kütahya (3), Maraş (1), Tekirdağ (1).

Men injured 26 women because they “did not want to reconcile" or "wanted to break up”. The reasons why men injured 30 women were not reported in the press.

Men injured 50 women by beating, three women with firearms, and three women with sharp objects.

Men injured 27 women inside the house and 26 women outside the house such as public transportation, parks, and streets. Information on where men injured three women was not reported in the press.

Legal Process There were at least 62 perpetrators who injured women. Two perpetrators were released. Arrest warrants were issued for eight perpetrators. 12 perpetrators were taken into custody. Legal proceedings were initiated against 33 perpetrators. The legal process of the seven perpetrators was not reflected in the press.

Forced Sex Work

Men forced at least 34 women into sex work in May. This number was 17 in the same month last year. 23 women forced into sex work were not Turkish citizens. There were also children among those forced into sex work.

Provinces where women were forced into sex work Kırklareli (6), Muğla (18), Erzurum (10).

Legal Process There were at least 22 perpetrators who forced women into sex work. Only 14 perpetrators were arrested. Four perpetrators were detained and four perpetrators were released.

Explanation bianet Male Violence Monitoring Report only covers women who lost their lives as a result of male violence reported in the press. We do not include any violence cases or crimes that are not gender-based. Throughout the year, we keep track of unidentified murders and suspicious deaths of women in separate monthly tallies but do not add them to the number presented in the headline. At the end of the year, we examine these cases of unidentified murders and suspicious deaths to determine whether the crimes were gender-based. We add the gender-based incidents into the report. We do not include any murders in the reports that are committed by people with psychological disorders (such as murders committed by people with schizophrenia). We include suicide or suicide attempt incidents in the tally only if the woman was subjected to violence/ systematic violence in her past. We cover these suicide incidents in a separate category and do not add suicide cases to the number presented in the headline. In addition, we don't include femicide cases that occur in a mass murder in which the woman was not directly targeted under the condition that the debated incident is not gender based either. Occupations of the offenders only included in the reports when the incident of violence is related to the occupation of the offender. For example, "Woman was murdered at home by his husband, who is a professional soldier."

