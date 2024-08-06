Men killed 25 women in July

According to the news compiled by bianet from local and national newspapers, news websites and agencies, men killed at least 25 women and 4 children in July.

Additionally, 28 women died under suspicious circumstances, making it unclear whether the killings were gender-based or not.

Men killed 218 women in the first 7 months of the year.

Suspicious deaths by provinces Adıyaman (2), Afyon (1), Aydın (2), Antep (1), Antalya (1), Bursa (2), Çorum (1), Denizli (1), Diyarbakır (3), Düzce (1), Elazığ (1), İstanbul (1), İzmir (1), Karabük (2), Kırıkkale (1), Kocaeli (1), Muğla (2), Sakarya (1), Siirt (1), Urfa (1), Zonguldak (1).

Men perpetrated violence on at least 61 women, abused at least 7 boys and girls, and sexually harassed at least seven women. Men coerced 21 women into sex work.

Men threatened to kill at least 24 women.

Male violence in 2024, 2023, 2022 and 2021 In the first seven months of 2024, men killed 218 women, harassed 45 women, abused 91 children, subjected 335 women to violence, and raped eight women. At least 230 women were forced into sex work. There were 177 women's deaths reported as "suspicious," and men killed at least 25 children. In the first seven months of 2023, men killed 174 women, harassed 34 women, abused 75 children, subjected 420 women to violence, and raped six women. At least 188 women were forced into sex work. There were 150 women's deaths reported as "suspicious," and men killed 15 children. In the first seven months of 2022, men killed 191 women, harassed 89 women, abused 163 children, subjected 455 women to violence, and raped 20 women. At least 363 women were forced into sex work. There were 119 women's deaths reported as "suspicious," and men killed at least 23 children. In the first seven months of 2021, men killed 174 women, harassed 78 women, abused 85 children, and raped 62 women. At least 409 women were forced into sex work, and at least 491 women were subjected to violence or injured. There were 131 women's deaths reported as "suspicious," and men killed at least 15 children.

Femicide

Men killed at least 25 women in July. This figure was 22 in the same month last year.

Men also killed at least 5 men who were with the women whom they killed.

Men killed 2 women despite restraining orders.

Women killed by men in July Atiye B., Beyza Ç., Cansu Aslan, Cansu T., Elif A., Erva Raziye A., Esma B., Fatma Ö., Fikriye Silistereli, Filiz Ç., Hanife Y., Hüsne Topal, İklim Altınsoy, Leyla Çetiner, Merve K., Müge E.,Nurten Y., Safiye B., Saniye K., Seher İşler, Sevgi Koçer, Sidar Şimşek, Sıdıka K., Songül B., Sözcen Tutci.

Provinces where men murdered women Adana (1), Adıyaman (1), Ankara (1), Çanakkale (1), Denizli (1), Diyarbakır (1), Düzce (1), Edirne (1), Giresun (1), Gümüşhane (1), İstanbul (3), İzmir (2), Karaman (1), Kocaeli (1), Kütahya (1), Malatya (2), Mardin (1), Mersin (2), Muğla (1), Trabzon (1).

Men killed 13 women because they "wanted to break up" or "did not want to reconcile," and four women because they were "jealous." One woman was killed for "not turning down the music." Men killed one woman because "her daughter wanted to break up" and another because "her chicken entered the garden." The "excuse" for killing five women was not reported in the media.

At least 13 women were killed by their husbands or boyfriends, six women by family members such as their grandsons or sons, and one woman by her son-in-law. One woman was killed by her employer, three by relatives, and five by men they did not know.

Men killed 16 women with firearms and five women with sharp objects. Three women were strangled, and one woman was burned to death.

Men killed seven women outside the home and 18 women inside the home.

Legal proceedings There were at least 27 perpetrators who murdered women. 20 perpetrators were arrested. Three perpetrators committed suicide. Three perpetrators were detained. One perpetrator escaped.

Child murder

Men killed 4 children in July.

Three children were killed by their father, and one was by their grandfather.

Men killed 4 children with firearms.

Provinces where men killed children Ankara (2), Çanakkale (1), Malatya (1).

Names of the children killed by men B.Ç., Buğlem Aslan., Yağız K., Doğa K.

Legal proceedings There were 2 perpetrators who killed the children. Two committed suicide.

Harassment

In July, men harassed at least 10 women. This number was also 17 in the same month last year.

Men harassed 7 women verbally and physically. Men harassed one woman by taking her photo and two women by sexually satisfying themselves in front of them.

Men harassed 10 women in public places including streets, bus stops, university campuses and public transportation.

A former police officer, an academic, and a shopkeeper harassed one woman each, while the professions of the men who harassed at least seven women was not reported in the press.

Provinces where men harassed women Aydın (1), Bursa (2), Eskişehir (1), İstanbul (4), Samsun (2).

Legal proceedings There were 9 perpetrators who harassed women. Only two were arrested. One was released. Legal action was initiated against 3 perpetrators. Legal proceedings regarding 2 perpetrators were not reported in the press.

Child abuse

In July, men abused 13 girls and boys. This number was 11 in the same month last year. Among the men who abused children were specialized sergeants.

Men abused two children at home and 11 children in areas outside the home.

One child was abused by their cousin, two children by five sergeants, one child by their employer, one child by their friend, one child by their father's friend, and one child by their friend's father. The identities of four men who abused at least six children were not reported in the media.

Provinces where men abused children Balıkesir (2), Denizli (2), Hakkâri (2), İstanbul (2), İzmir (1), Kayseri (1), Muğla (1), Tekirdağ (1), Zonguldak (1).

Legal proceedings There were at least 13 perpetrators who abused children. Only 4 perpetrators were arrested. Six perpetrators were detained. Legal action was initiated against one perpetrator. Legal proceedings regarding 2 perpetrators were not reported in the press.

Rape

There were no cases of rape reported in the press. This does not mean there were no incidents of sexual assault/rape in Turkey.

Violence / Injury

Men injured at least 61 women in July. This number was 63 in the same month last year. At least 8 women were hospitalized in serious condition. Men perpetrated violence against at least 9 women despite protection orders. One of the injured women was trans.

Provinces where men injured women Adana (5), Aksaray (1), Amasya (1), Aydın (1), Bursa (1), Diyarbakır (1), Edirne (27), Eskişehir (2), İstanbul (10), İzmir (2), Kocaeli (1), Kırıkkale (1), Muğla (3), Nevşehir (1), Sakarya (1), Samsun (3).

At least 52 women were injured by their husbands or boyfriends. One woman was injured by a friend, one by an employee, two by their fathers, one by their son-in-law, and the relationship of five men who injured three women was not reported in the media.

Men injured 26 women because they did not want to reconcile or because they wanted to break up. Men injured 12 women out of "jealousy." The "excuse" for injuring 23 women was not reported in the media.

Men burned one woman with gasoline and hit another with a vehicle. Men injured at least 12 women with sharp objects and battered 39 women. Men injured eight women with firearms.

Men injured 32 women inside the home and 23 women in public areas such as streets, wedding venues, hospitals, forested areas, and traffic. The location of where six women were injured was not reported in the media.

Legal proceedings There were at least 67 perpetrators who injured women. Only 8 were arrested. At least 9 perpetrators were taken into custody. Legal proceedings were initiated against 36 perpetrators. One perpetrator was released. Two perpetrators were reported as “escaped.” Legal proceedings regarding 11 perpetrators were not reported in the press.

Forced sex work

Men forced at least 31 women into sex work in July. This number was 15 in the same month last year. Seventeen women forced into sex work were not Turkish citizens. There were also children among those forced into sex work.

Provinces where women were forced into sex work Bursa (11), Burdur (1), İzmir (10), Kars (6), Kocaeli (3).

Legal proceedings There were at least 25 perpetrators who forced women into sex work. Only 11 perpetrators were arrested. Three perpetrators were released.

Explanation bianet Male Violence Monitoring Report only covers women who lost their lives as a result of male violence reported in the press. We do not include any violence cases or crimes that are not gender-based. Throughout the year, we keep track of unidentified murders and suspicious deaths of women in separate monthly tallies but do not add them to the number presented in the headline. At the end of the year, we examine these cases of unidentified murders and suspicious deaths to determine whether the crimes were gender-based. We add the gender-based incidents into the report. We do not include any murders in the reports that are committed by people with psychological disorders (such as murders committed by people with schizophrenia). We include suicide or suicide attempt incidents in the tally only if the woman was subjected to violence/ systematic violence in her past. We cover these suicide incidents in a separate category and do not add suicide cases to the number presented in the headline. In addition, we don't include femicide cases that occur in a mass murder in which the woman was not directly targeted under the condition that the debated incident is not gender based either. Occupations of the offenders only included in the reports when the incident of violence is related to the occupation of the offender. For example, "Woman was murdered at home by his husband, who is a professional soldier."

