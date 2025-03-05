Men killed 17 women in February

According to the news compiled by bianet from local and national newspapers, news websites and agencies; men killed at least 17 women and nine children in February.

Additionally, 42 women died under suspicious circumstances, making it unclear whether the killings were gender-based or not.

Men inflicted violence on at least 51 women, abused at least five girls and boys and harassed eight women in February. Men forced 110 women into sex work.

In Konya, a woman named Ş.Ç. (35) exercised her right of self-defense and killed her husband Ömer Ç (36), who had been released from prison 10 days ago and had been abusing her, with a knife. The woman was arrested.

Suspicious deaths by provinces Aksaray (1), Amasya (1), Ankara (1), Adana (1), Antalya (1), Aydın (3), Batman (3), Burdur (1), Bursa (4), Dersim (1), Diyarbakır (1), Elazığ (1), Erzurum (1), Hatay (1), İstanbul (5), İzmir (3), Isparta (1), Kırıkkale (2), Kastamonu (2), Muğla (1), Niğde (1), Ordu (1), Samsun (1), Şırnak (2), Uşak (1), Düzce (1).

Suspicious child deaths by provinces Batman (1), Isparta (1), Kocaeli (1), Ordu (1), Sakarya (1), Şırnak (1)

Femicide

Men killed at least 17 women in February, compared to 37 in the same month last year.

Men killed at least three women despite protection orders.

Names of the women killed in February Aynur İ., Behiye T., Beyza Akdoğan, Buket K., Dilek Şen, Fatma Ş., Fener A., Gülcan A., Hatice Çelik, Leeqa Azemi, Necla Özbiber, Ruha Dabul, Sibel G., Selma Yalçın, Seher Güzide, Şadiye Aydın, Servet Nur Şahin.

Femicides by provinces Afyon (1), Ankara (1), Antep (2), Diyarbakır (1), İstanbul (3), İzmir (1), Karabük (1), Kayseri (1), Konya (2), Muş (1), Nevşehir (2), Urfa (1).

Men killed eight women because they “wanted to break up or did not want to reconcile”. The “ pretexts” for the murders of nine women were not reported in the press.

At least 11 women were killed by their husbands or boyfriends, five women were killed by men from their families such as fathers or grandchildren. The degree of closeness of the two men who killed one woman was not reported in the press.

Men killed 11 women inside houses and six women outside.

Men killed 11 women with firearms and five women with sharp objects. Men strangled one woman.

Legal proceedings There were at least 18 perpetrators who killed women. Only 15 perpetrators were arrested. Three perpetrators committed suicide.

Child murder

Men killed nine children in February. This number was three in the same month last year.

Men killed six children with sharp objects and two children with firearms. Men also strangled one child.

Two children were killed by their friends, two by their fathers and one by a relative. The identities of many men who killed at least four children were not reported in the press.

Child murders by provinces Antep (1), Antalya (1), Bolu (1), İstanbul (1), İstanbul (2), Şırnak (1), Tekirdağ (1), Tokat (1).

Names of the children killed by men Ahmet M., B.A., Barış Nas, Enes Mohammed Khalafaln, Eyüp Arıcı, Mattia Ahmet Minguzzi, Su Didem Y., Şükrü Alkaşf, Yasin Bozoklu.

Legal proceedings There were at least 11 perpetrators who killed the children. One perpetrator escaped, one is wanted. At least nine perpetrators have been arrested.

Harassment

In February, men harassed at least eight women. This number was three in the same month last year.

Two cases of harassment were systematic.

Men harassed one woman inside the house and eight women in places outside the house such as streets and avenues.

One woman was harassed by her music teacher and one by her coworker. The identities of the seven men who harassed at least six women were not reported in the press.

Provinces where men harassed women Aydın (1), Eskişehir (1), İstanbul (6).

Legal proceedings There were nine perpetrators who harassed women. Only two perpetrators were arrested. The situation of two perpetrators was reported in the press as “escaped” and “wanted”. Suspension orders were issued against two perpetrators and investigations were launched against two perpetrators. The legal process of one perpetrator was not reflected in the press.

Child abuse

Men abused at least five girls and boys in February. This number was two in the same month last year.

Men abused three children in places outside the home, such as schools and Koran courses, and two children inside the home.

The degree of intimacy of the seven men who abused one child as a school employee, one child as a barber and three children was not reported in the press.

Provinces where men harassed children İstanbul (1), Maraş (1), Samsun (1), Urfa (1), Zonguldak (1).

Legal proceedings Çocukları istismar fail eden dokuz fail vardı. Dokuz fail de tutuklandı.

Sexual assault/rape

There were no rape cases reported in the press in February. This does not mean there were none.

Violence/injury

Men inflicted violence on at least 51 women in February. In the same month last year, this number was 43.

At least four women were hospitalized with injuries.

At least 37 women were subjected to violence by their husbands, fiancés or ex-lovers. Four women were injured by their relatives. Three women were injured by their friends/coworkers. The degree of closeness of the men who injured seven women was not reported in the press.

Men injured at least 12 women because “they did not want to reconcile or wanted to break up”. The excuse for injuring 39 women was not reported in the press.

Men assaulted 33 women, injured four women with sharp objects and two women with firearms. Men strangled two women and insulted one woman.

Men injured 26 women inside the house and 20 women outside the house. Information on where men injured five women was not reported in the press.

Provinces where men perpetrated violence against women Adana (3), Afyon (1), Ankara (2), Antep (1), Balıkesir (1), Bilecik (2), Burdur (2), Diyarbakır (1), Edirne (25), İstanbul (5), İzmir (1), Kayseri (1),Kocaeli (1), Kütahya (1), Kütahya (1), Samsun (2), Zonguldak (1).

Legal proceedings There were at least 63 perpetrators of violence against women. Investigations were initiated against at least 31 perpetrators. 17 perpetrators were arrested. 10 perpetrators were detained. One perpetrator was killed. The legal process of four perpetrators was not reflected in the press.

Forced sex work

In January, men forced at least 110 women into sex work. This number was 34 in the same month last year. There were also children among those forced into sex work. All women forced into sex work were Turkish citizens.

Provinces where wmen were forced into sex work Bitlis (12), Bursa (9), Denizli (6), Denizli (13), İstanbul (1), Isparta (29), Kayseri (10), Kocaeli (3), Malatya (16), Tekirdağ (11).

Legal proceedings Kadınları seks işçiliğine zorlayan 51 fail vardı. 41 fail tutuklandı, 10 fail adli kontrolle serbest bırakıldı.

Explanation bianet Male Violence Monitoring Report only covers women who lost their lives as a result of male violence reported in the press. We do not include any violence cases or crimes that are not gender-based. Throughout the year, we keep track of unidentified murders and suspicious deaths of women in separate monthly tallies but do not add them to the number presented in the headline. At the end of the year, we examine these cases of unidentified murders and suspicious deaths to determine whether the crimes were gender-based. We add the gender-based incidents into the report. We do not include any murders in the reports that are committed by people with psychological disorders (such as murders committed by people with schizophrenia). We include suicide or suicide attempt incidents in the tally only if the woman was subjected to violence/ systematic violence in her past. We cover these suicide incidents in a separate category and do not add suicide cases to the number presented in the headline. In addition, we don't include femicide cases that occur in a mass murder in which the woman was not directly targeted under the condition that the debated incident is not gender based either. Occupations of the offenders only included in the reports when the incident of violence is related to the occupation of the offender. For example, "Woman was murdered at home by his husband, who is a professional soldier."

(EMK)