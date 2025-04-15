Storm clouds approaching or floating by

Over the last few weeks, I have seen reports, articles and interviews in all the major European and American media outlets. They, and all their guests, are united on one thing: they have no idea what is going to happens next in Turkey.

There is unrest and disquiet but regime change? All I know is “There May be Trouble Ahead.” A line from “Let’s Face the Music and Dance” (Nat King Cole) where Ginger Rogers and Fred Astaire are dancing around each other in that classic clip. Like the parties are doing now, name calling and guessing the other’s next moves, reacting accordingly. The CHP leader labelled the regime as a “Junta,” with CHP leader now being sued for slander.

And will the kids return to the streets? It is now 19.19 on the 8th of April and there are reports of storms gathering in Ankara, İstanbul, İzmir, and beyond. Hold on tight, this could be a bumpy ride.

Let’s face the music and dance

Since writing the article yesterday this song has been dancing in my head when thinking about Turkey, especially the young people who are demonstrating. It seems even more apt. The idiom to face the music means to accept unpleasant consequences and nothing could be more unpleasant than being arrested. And yet there is a carefree nature in their actions appearing to enjoy it, even dancing.

The government has arrested many for breaking the law. However, even the opposition is playing catch up with the young people, and may not fully understand that if not with them you are against them and I’m afraid some are.

They have thrown the rule book away and want to make their mark on history. And over 100 years on it is Ataturk’s image you see most paraded at the demonstrations, make of that what you will.

Their way

Yesterday on my new favourite channel which doesn’t appear to have enough money to give the studio a lick paint, but seems honest and humble nevertheless. They showed images of a peaceful concert that took place in the Kadikoy district of Istanbul. it was cross between music, dancing (Turkish folk style), slogans, banners, and party hats. With also moving speeches by the mothers of arrested demonstrators.

Most of these young people live in another world from many they see around them. Few watch or own TV, and subsequently don’t get their news from there but via the net. They are interested in self-discovery and identity, whether it’s sexual personal or political, they bond together in a tribe called youth. Many believe they have no future and state they are struggling to survive. They are at an age where they want to explore the world, especially Europe, those that can share such visits on social media relentlessly.

They are, by and large, decent human beings, Turkish to the bone. Last year’s riots in the UK resulted in destruction of shops, looting and attacks on people. Here I see demonstrators clearing up after a demo and whilst standing next to shops, they are left untouched. These young people’s future is worth fighting for, whatever your political persuasion. (DM/VK)