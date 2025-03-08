Thousands attend Feminist Night March despite restrictions

Women and LGBTI+s gathered on Sıraselviler Street in İstanbul’s Taksim for the 23rd Feminist Night March to mark International Women’s Day.

The march began at 7.30 p.m., with participants rallying behind a banner that read, "Our feminist struggle is changing our lives and the world."

Throughout the demonstration, chants such as "We will not stay silent, we are not afraid, we will not obey" and "Long live our feminist struggle" echoed through the streets.

As the march progressed, participants unfurled a "Feminist Rebellion" flag in front of the Feminist Mekan, a well-known gathering space for activists in Beyoğlu’s Tel Street. The crowd cheered, clapped, and let out ululations, reaffirming their commitment to feminist activism.

Among those present was human rights defender and feminist Nimet Tanrıkulu, who was released from prison on March 4 after being detained for 94 days. She was met with enthusiastic applause as she arrived in front of the Feminist Mekan.

Organizers of the event said on the Feminist Night March X account, "Following negotiations, movement through Firuzağa is gradually and cautiously being allowed. There are no restrictions on gathering in Sıraselviler. In Karaköy, Defterdar Slope is also set to open soon. It is possible to walk from Çukurcuma and connect through Firuzağa!"

Ahead of the march, police had blocked all side streets leading to Taksim with barricades and suspended metro access to the area.

Anticipating such restrictions, the organizers posted, "They may try to prevent us from gathering by cutting off transportation early and blocking access everywhere. But, as we do every year, we will find a way past these obstacles and come together."

Similar restrictions were imposed last year when authorities banned protests on İstiklal Avenue and Taksim Square. However, demonstrators were allowed to gather on Sıraselviler Street, where the march ultimately took place.

First held in 2003, the Feminist Night March has become an annual event advocating for women’s and LGBTI+ rights while highlighting the fight for gender equality. The march serves as a platform for voicing demands for women's rights and broader social freedoms, amplifying calls for justice and equality. (EMK/VK)