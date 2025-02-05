Men killed 28 women in January

According to the news compiled by bianet from local and national newspapers, news websites and agencies, men killed at least 28 women and four children in January.

Additionally, 39 women and seven children died under suspicious circumstances, making it unclear whether the killings were gender-based or not.

Men perpetrated violence on at least 39 women, abused at least 13 boys and girls, and sexually harassed at least 11 women. Men raped one woman and coerced 61 women into sex work.

Men threatened to kill one woman in Edirne.

In Batman and Kocaeli, two women exercised their right to self defense, killing their husbands who perpetrated violence against them.

Suspicious deaths by provinces Adana (2), Adıyaman (1), Afyon (1), Aksaray (2), Ankara (1), Antalya (1), Aydın (1), Balıkesir (1), Batman (2), Bolu (2), Burdur (1), Bursa (3), (1), Çanakkale (1), Çorum (1), Erzurum (1), Eskişehir (1), Karaman (1), Kayseri (1), Kocaeli (1), Kırklareli (1), Manisa (1), Mardin (1), Mersin (1), Muğla (2), Sakarya (3), Sinop (1), Yalova (1), Zonguldak (1), İstanbul (1), İzmir (1).

Femicide

Men killed at least 28 women in January. This number was the same in the same month last year.

Men killed at least six women despite restraining orders.

Women killed by men in January Aysun Y., Ayşe Ç., Burcu Seymen, Canfeda T., D.K., Derya Kozan, Emine Gündüz, Fatma Elif Kutlu, Fatma K., Fatma T., Fatma İnce, Gamze Alır, Gülizar A., Gülnaz A., Hale El şıh İ., Hatice G., Hazal A., Hüsnü T., Latife K., Melisa Ç., Meryem D., Nurgül K., Pınar Z., Semiha T., Sevgi E., Shaxnoz L., Türkan F., Ummuhan K.

Provinces where men killed women Adana (3), Afyon (4), Ankara (1), Antalya (1), Antep (2), Bursa (1), Giresun (1), Kayseri (1), Kocaeli (1), Konya (1), Malatya (1), Mardin (1), Mersin (1), Muğla (1), Tekirdağ (1), İstanbul (6), İzmir (1).

Men killed 16 women because they did not want to reconcile and/or wanted to leave. Men’s pretexts for killing 12 women were not reported in the press.

At least 15 women were killed by their husbands/boyfriends, eight women by their stepfather/son/cousin, two women by their sons-in-law. One woman was killed by her employer. The degree of acquaintance between two women and the men who who killed them was not reported in the press.

Men killed seven women in places outside the home and 21 women at home.

Men killed 19 women with firearms and six women with sharp objects. Men killed four women by beating/strangling them. Men killed one woman by beating and one woman by burning. How the men killed one woman was not reported in the press.

Legal proceedings There were at least 40 perpetrators who killed women. Only 21 perpetrators were arrested. Five perpetrators committed suicide. 12 perpetrators were detained. The legal process of two perpetrators was reported in the press as fugitive/ wanted.

Child murder

Men killed at least four children in January. Last year, this number was five in the same month.

One of the children had been forced to flee Syria.

Men killed three children with firearms and one child by crushing his head with a stone.

One child was killed by his mother's boyfriend, one by his brother, one by a mechanic who went to their house and one by his father.

Provinces where men killed children Adana (1), İstanbul (2), Tekirdağ (1).

Names of the children killed by men Şehrinin O., Dilan Y., Meryem S., Rafet D.

Legal proceedings There were five perpetrators who killed the children. One perpetrator committed suicide, four perpetrator was arrested.

Harassment

In January, men harassed at least 11 women. This number was two in the same month last year.

Four cases of harassment were systematic.

Men harassed women in areas outside the home such as streets and avenues.

One woman was harassed by 41 colleagues working in the same institution, one woman by a news director, two women by a manager, two women by a taxi driver, one woman by a neighbor, one woman by a hospital employee, one woman by a civil servant, and the identity of the man who harassed two women was not reported in the press.

Provinces where men harassed women Ankara (1), Bursa (1), Edirne (1), Kocaeli (2), Zonguldak (2), İstanbul (3), İzmir (1).

Legal proceedings There were 52 perpetrators harassing women. Only two perpetrators were arrested and one perpetrator was detained. No action was taken against 41 perpetrators. Four perpetrators were investigated. Two perpetrators were released. A search warrant was issued for one perpetrator. One perpetrator was suspended.

Child abuse

Men abused at least 13 girls and boys in January. This number was 11 in the same month last year. Three cases of abuse were revealed when children became pregnant.

Men abused three children in places such as schools and Quran courses and four children outside the home. Information on where the men abused four children was not reported in the press.

One child was abused by her teacher, one by her dance teacher, one by a mufti and one by her mother's boyfriend. The identity of the man who abused seven children was not reported in the press.

Provinces where men abused children Aksaray (1), Dersim (1), Elazığ (1), Eskişehir (3), Kocaeli (1), Zonguldak (4), İstanbul (2).

Legal proceedings There were 13 perpetrators of child abuse. Seven perpetrators were arrested. One perpetrator was detained. Four perpetrators are under investigation. One perpetrator was transferred to another city.

Sexual assault/Rape

In January, men raped at least one woman. The same number was one last year.

Men raped women outside the home. There were two men who raped women, but their identity was not reported in the press.

Provinces where men injured women Ankara (1)

Legal proceedings There were two perpetrators who raped women. One was detained, one perpetrator was arrested.

Violence/Injury

Men inflicted violence on at least 39 women in January. This number was 39 in the same month last year.

Police officers were among the perpetrators of violence against women. One of the women injured by men was in a train. At least four women were hospitalized with injuries.

At least 33 women were subjected to violence by their husbands or fiancés. Information about the men who injured five women was not available. Handball players were also attacked by fans.

Men injured at least 22 women because they “did not want to reconcile or wanted to break up”. The pretext of men injuring 17 women was not reported in the press.

Men assaulted 27 women, injured six women with sharp objects and six women with firearms.

Men injured 32 women inside the house and seven women outside the house.

Provinces where men injured women Adana (1), Ankara (1), Antalya (1), Bingöl (1), Bursa (2), Edirne (18), Konya (1), Maraş (1), Nevşehir (1), Sakarya (1), Samsun (1), Tekirdağ (1), Uşak (1), İstanbul (5), İzmir (3).

Legal proceedings There were at least 36 perpetrators of violence against women. Only four perpetrators were arrested. Investigations were launched against 20 perpetrators. A restraining order was issued against one perpetrator. Six perpetrators were detained. One perpetrator committed suicide. The legal process of four perpetrators was not reflected in the press.

Forced sex work

In January, men forced at least 61 women into sex work. This number was 39 in the same month last year. There were also children among those forced into sex work. Two women forced into sex work were not Turkish citizens.

Provinces where women were forced into sex work Ankara (20), Antalya (23), Erzincan (5), Konya (11), Urfa (2)

Legal proceedings There were 33 perpetrators who forced women into sex work. 19 perpetrators were arrested, 13 perpetrators were detained. One perpetrator was released.

Explanation bianet Male Violence Monitoring Report only covers women who lost their lives as a result of male violence reported in the press. We do not include any violence cases or crimes that are not gender-based. Throughout the year, we keep track of unidentified murders and suspicious deaths of women in separate monthly tallies but do not add them to the number presented in the headline. At the end of the year, we examine these cases of unidentified murders and suspicious deaths to determine whether the crimes were gender-based. We add the gender-based incidents into the report. We do not include any murders in the reports that are committed by people with psychological disorders (such as murders committed by people with schizophrenia). We include suicide or suicide attempt incidents in the tally only if the woman was subjected to violence/ systematic violence in her past. We cover these suicide incidents in a separate category and do not add suicide cases to the number presented in the headline. In addition, we don't include femicide cases that occur in a mass murder in which the woman was not directly targeted under the condition that the debated incident is not gender based either. Occupations of the offenders only included in the reports when the incident of violence is related to the occupation of the offender. For example, "Woman was murdered at home by his husband, who is a professional soldier."

(EMK/VK)