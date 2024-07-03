Men killed 34 women in June

According to the news compiled by bianet from local and national newspapers, news websites and agencies, men killed at least 34 women and five children in June.

Additionally, 30 women died under suspicious circumstances, making it unclear whether the killings were gender-based or not.

Men killed 193 women in the first six months of the year.

Suspicious deaths by provinces Ankara (2), Antalya (1), Aydın (3), Eskişehir (1), Hakkari (3), İstanbul (2), İzmir (1), Isparta (1), Kırklareli (1), Kocaeli (1), Konya (2), Manisa (1), Nevşehir (1), Samsun (1), Siirt (2), Şırnak (1), Tekirdağ (2), Urfa (3).

Men perpetrated violence on at least 60 women, abused at least 7 boys and girls, and sexually harassed at least seven women. Men coerced 21 women into sex work.

Men threatened to kill at least 12 women.

Male violence in 2024, 2023 and 2022 In the first six months of 2024, men killed 193 women, harassed 35 women, abused 78 children, subjected 274 women to violence, and raped eight women. Additionally, men forced at least 199 women into sex work. The deaths of 149 women were reported in the media as "suspicious," and men killed at least 21 children. In the first six months of 2023, men killed 152 women, harassed 27 women, abused 64 children, subjected 357 women to violence, and raped six women. Men forced at least 173 women into sex work. The deaths of 128 women were reported in the media as "suspicious," and men killed 13 children. In the first six months of 2022, men killed 163 women, harassed 72 women, abused 146 children, subjected 391 women to violence, and raped 15 women. Men forced at least 351 women into sex work. In the first five months of 2022, the deaths of 105 women were reported in the media as "suspicious," and men killed at least 22 children in the first six months of the year.

Femicide

Men killed at least 34 women in June, compared to 25 in the same month last year.

Men also killed at least 6 men who were with the women whom they killed.

One of the murderers was a police officer.

Women killed by men in June Adile Aysu, Aylin E., Ayten Çağıran, Dibe Cevat, Esma Şimşek, Fatma K., Fatma M., Gülistan Avcı, Gülsüm M., Hatice Ç., Hatice U., Hediye K., Hilal K., Lale P., Leyla Erat, Malizer G., Meral Tınaztepe, Merve Karabaş, Merve Ş., N.A., Nur S., Nurtaç K., Nurset T., Saniye Arslan, Sedef G., Seher A., Selen Akpolat, Semiha K., Sibel Ç., Şükran E., Şule Özlem U., Ümmü Değer, Victoria Vera B., Yüsra Binnaz Çimtay.

Provinces where men murdered women Adana (4), Ankara (3), Antalya (1), Antep (2), Aydın (1), Balıkesir (1), Denizli (1), Diyarbakır (1), Elazığ (2), Eskişehir (3), İstanbul (1), İzmir (3), Kayseri (1), Kırıkkale (1), Konya (2), Mardin (1), Mersin (2), Muğla (1), Rize (1), Urfa (1).

Men killed 16 women because they “wanted to break up" or "did not want to reconcile" and 6 women because of "jealousy.” The reasons for the murders of 11 women were not reported in the press.

At least 29 women were killed by their husbands or boyfriends, 2 women by neighbors, and 2 women by their sons-in-law. The identities of five perpetrators who killed at least four women were not reported in the press.

Men killed 23 women with firearms and 14 women with sharp objects. One woman was killed by burning, one woman by drowning and one woman by beating.

Men killed 12 women outside the house in areas such as streets and forests and 28 women inside the house.

Legal proceedings There were at least 34 perpetrators who murdered women. 20 perpetrators were arrested. 11 perpetrators committed suicide. Two perpetrators were detained. One perpetrator escaped.

Child murder

Men killed 3 children in June.

Two children were killed by their father, and one was by a peer.

Men killed 2 children with firearms and one with sharp objects.

Provinces where men killed children Ankara (1), Mardin (1), İzmir (1).

Names of the children killed by men Hizal Nur K., Çağla Çetinalp, Hasan Ş.

Legal proceedings There were 3 perpetrators who killed the children. One was arrested and two committed suicide.

Harassment

In June, men harassed at least 7 women. This number was also 7 in the same month last year.

Men harassed 7 women verbally and physically.

Men harassed 7 women on the streets, bus stops, hospitals, and public transportation.

Three women were harassed by a taxi driver. The degree of acquaintance between four women and the men who harassed them was not reported in the press.

Provinces where men harassed women Antalya (2), İstanbul (3), Kayseri (1), Konya (1)

Legal proceedings There were 5 perpetrators who harassed women. Only two were arrested. One was released. Legal action was initiated against one perpetrator. Legal proceedings regarding one perpetrator were not reported in the press.

Child abuse

Men abused at least 7 minors in June. This number was 17 in the same month last year.

Men abused one child at home and 6 children in places outside the house.

One child was abused by a school employee and one by a hospital employee.

The identity of the men who abused five children was not reported in the press.

Provinces where men abused children Antalya (1), Burdur (1), İzmir (1), Rize (1), Sakarya (1), Şırnak (1), Zonguldak (1).

Legal proceedings There were at least 19 perpetrators who abused children. Only 15 perpetrators were arrested. One perpetrator was suspended from duty. Legal proceedings regarding 3 perpetrators were not reported in the press.

Sexual Assault / Rape

Men raped two women in June.

One of the women was raped by a colleague and one by a man staying at the same hotel.

Provinces where men perpetrated violence against women İstanbul (2).

Judicial proceedings There were two perpetrators who raped men. An investigation was opened against one of them. Judicial proceedings regarding one perpetrator were not reported in the press.

Violence / Injury

Men injured at least 60 women in June. This number was 62 in the same month last year. At least 8 women were hospitalized. Men perpetrated violence against at least 4 women despite protection orders.

Provinces where men injured women Adana (1), Aksaray (1), Ankara (3), Antalya (1), Bartın (1), Burdur (1), Bursa (2), Çanakkale (4), Diyarbakır (1), Edirne (23), Elazığ (1), Hatay (1), Iğdır (1), İstanbul (5), İzmir (1), Karabük (1), Kastamonu (1), Kocaeli (2), Konya (1), Malatya (1), Mardin (2), Mersin (1), Muğla (1), Samsun (3).

Men injured 28 women because they “did not want to reconcile" or "wanted to break up.” Men’s excuses for injuring 30 women were not reported in the press.

Men injured 50 women by beating, 3 women with firearms, and 7 women with sharp objects.

Men injured 36 women inside the house and 26 women outside the house such as public transportation, parks, and streets.

Legal proceedings There were at least 57 perpetrators who injured women. Only 11 were arrested. At least 5 perpetrators were taken into custody. Legal proceedings were initiated against 8 perpetrators. 3 perpetrators were released. Legal proceedings regarding 14 perpetrators were not reported in the press.

Forced sex work

Men forced at least 21 women into sex work in June. This number was 41 in the same month last year. 16 women forced into sex work were not Turkish citizens. There were also children among those forced into sex work.

Provinces where women were forced into sex work Balıkesir(4), Mersin (5), Sakarya (3), Tekirdağ (9).

Legal proceedings There were at least 16 perpetrators who forced women into sex work. Only 14 perpetrators were arrested. Two perpetrators were released.

Explanation bianet Male Violence Monitoring Report only covers women who lost their lives as a result of male violence reported in the press. We do not include any violence cases or crimes that are not gender-based. Throughout the year, we keep track of unidentified murders and suspicious deaths of women in separate monthly tallies but do not add them to the number presented in the headline. At the end of the year, we examine these cases of unidentified murders and suspicious deaths to determine whether the crimes were gender-based. We add the gender-based incidents into the report. We do not include any murders in the reports that are committed by people with psychological disorders (such as murders committed by people with schizophrenia). We include suicide or suicide attempt incidents in the tally only if the woman was subjected to violence/ systematic violence in her past. We cover these suicide incidents in a separate category and do not add suicide cases to the number presented in the headline. In addition, we don't include femicide cases that occur in a mass murder in which the woman was not directly targeted under the condition that the debated incident is not gender based either. Occupations of the offenders only included in the reports when the incident of violence is related to the occupation of the offender. For example, "Woman was murdered at home by his husband, who is a professional soldier."

