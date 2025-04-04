Men killed 24 women in March

According to data compiled by bianet from local and national newspapers, news websites and agencies, men killed at least 24 women and 10 children in March.

Additionally, killings of 42 women 9 children were under suspicious circumstances, making it unclear whether they were gender-based or not.

Men inflicted violence on at least 59 women, abused 15 girls and boys and harassed 20 women in March. Men forced 56 women into sex work.

In Bursa, a woman exercised her right to self-defense and killed her husband who had inflicted violence on her and her children.

Provinces of suspicious deaths Amasya (1), Antalya (5), Antep (1), Aydın (2), Balıkesir (1), Bursa (3), Çorum (1), Denizli (2), Diyarbakır (1), Edirne (2), Eskişehir (2), Hatay (1), İstanbul (1), İzmir (1), Karaman (1), Konya (1), Manisa (2), Mardin (1), Maraş (1), Muğla (2), Ordu (1), Sakarya (2), Samsun (1), Şırnak (1), Tekirdağ (1), Trabzon (1), Urfa (1), Uşak (1), Zonguldak (1).

Provinces of suspicious children's deaths Adana (1), Aksaray (1), Ankara (1), Denizli (1), Düzce (1), Konya (1), Kütahya (1), Siirt (1), Urfa (1).

A woman named Meltem M. (35) was found dead with a gunshot wound near her car in Aydın. A total of 13 empty casings were found at the scene. Investigation has been initiated. The husband of the woman, R.M. (40), T.A. (40), B.G. (38), F.Ö. (42) and M.D. were detained in connection with the incident.

Femicide

Men killed at least 24 women in March, compared to 24 in the same month last year. Men also killed two men who were with the women.

Men killed at least six women despite protection orders.

Women killed by men in March Cansever S., Damla Bakiler, Dilan A., Fatma Kara, Fatma Y., Fikriye A., Fikriye Turgut, Gülnur A., Halime A., Hatice Göktaş, Hatice Kış, Havva A., Havva Y., Merve Nur Yararlık, Nazan Deniz Bakiler, Nesibe E., Nesrin P., Ö.K., Sabriye Törköz, Sevcan Demir S., Sevcan Y., Sultan U., Şeyma Gökçe, Valentina Gurgenadze.

Provinces where men killed women Ağrı (1), Ankara (1), Antep (1), Antalya (1), Aydın (2), Çorum (1), Diyarbakır (3), İstanbul (4), İzmir (2), Karaman (1), Konya (1), Kütahya (1), Mersin (1), Samsun (1), Şırnak (1), Tekirdağ (1), Uşak (1).

Men killed nine women because “they wanted to break up or did not want to make peace”, two women because of “extortion” and one woman because of jealousy. The “pretexts” for killing 12 women was not reported in the press.

At least 16 women were killed by their husbands or boyfriends, four women were killed by men from their families such as fathers or former sons-in-law. One woman was killed by two thieves. One woman was killed by her neighbor. The identity of the three men who killed two women was not reported in the press.

Men killed 19 women inside the house and five women outside the house.

Men killed 17 women with firearms and three women with sharp objects. Men strangled one woman, beat two women to death and threw one woman off a balcony.

Legal proceedings There were at least 25 perpetrators who killed women. Only 12 perpetrators were arrested. Six perpetrators were detained. Six perpetrators committed suicide. One perpetrator escaped.

Child murder

Men killed ten children in March. Last year, this number was three in the same month.

Men killed six children with firearms and four children with sharp objects.

Three children were killed by their fathers and one by a friend. The identity of the men who killed six children was not reported in the press.

Provinces where men killed children Adana (2), Antep (1), İstanbul (6), Tokat (1).

Names of the children killed by men Abel Karademir, Ahmer D. Murat D., Berkay M., Berat Çimenli, Hüseyin Asil, K.C.A., Mehmet Bulut, R.A., R.E.A.

Legal proceedings There were at least seven perpetrators who killed children. Three perpetrators were arrested, one committed suicide. One perpetrator escaped. The legal process of two perpetrators was not reflected in the press.

Harassment

In March, men harassed at least 20 women. This number was eight in the same month last year. One woman harassed by men was a tourist from the UK.

Men harassed one woman inside the house and 19 women in places outside the house such as streets and avenues.

One woman was harassed by a male municipality employee, one woman by her friend, one woman by a male passenger she was traveling with, one woman by a male nurse, one woman by her ex-boyfriend, one woman by a police officer, one woman by a driver and one woman by a bus driver. The identity of the man who harassed 12 women was not reported in the press.

Provinces where men harassed women Adana (1), Antalya (1), Bursa (1), Diyarbakır (1), İstanbul (9), İzmir (1), Mardin (1), Sakarya (1), Zonguldak (4).

Legal proceedings There were 18 perpetrators who harassed women. Only three perpetrators were arrested. Three perpetrators were detained. Legal proceedings were initiated against eight perpetrators. The legal process of four perpetrators was not reflected in the press.

Child abuse

Men abused at least 15 girls and boys in March. This number was 15 in the same month last year.

Men abused five children inside the home and 10 children outside the home.

Three children were abused by civil servants, two children by relatives, two children by teachers and two children by psychologists. The closeness of the seven men who abused six children was not reported in the press.

Provinces where men abused children Burdur (3), İstanbul (5), Kastamonu (1), Kocaeli (2), Muğla (1), Zonguldak (3).

Legal proceedings There were 11 perpetrators who abused children. Only five perpetrators were arrested. Two perpetrators were released. Two perpetrators were detained and an investigation was launched against two perpetrators.

Sexual assault/Rape

In March, men raped two women.

One woman was raped by her friend and one by the police.

Provinces where men raped women İstanbul (2)

Legal proceedings Bir fail hakkında yasal süreç başlatıldı, bir fail serbest bırakıldı.

Violence/Injury

Men inflicted violence on at least 59 women in March. This number was 43 in the same month last year. Among the women subjected to violence by men were trans women. Police officers were also among the perpetrators.

At least six women were hospitalized with injuries.

At least 36 women were injured by their ex-husbands, fiancées or lovers, nine women were injured by family members such as brothers and sons, and four women were injured by shopkeepers. The identity of the men who injured at least ten women was not reported in the press.

Men injured at least eight women because “they did not want to reconcile or wanted to separate”. Men subjected one woman to violence on social media. Men injured one woman because she “kept a cat” and three women because they were jealous. The pretext for injuring 46 women was not reported in the press.

Men inflicted violence on one woman on social media, threw a caustic substance in one woman's face and burned another woman. Men attacked four women with firearms and three women with sharp objects. Men battered and injured 49 women.

Men injured 42 women inside the house and 15 women outside the house. Information on where the men injured two women was not reported in the press.

Provinces where men perpetrated violence against women Adana (3), Antalya (1), Bursa (2), Çanakkale (1), Çorum (1), Diyarbakır (3), Düzce (1), Edirne (17), İstanbul (17), İzmir (3), Kocaeli (1), Konya (3), Muğla (1), Sakarya (1), Samsun (3), Urfa (1).

Legal proceedings There were at least 53 perpetrators of violence against women. Only three perpetrators were arrested. Investigations were launched against at least 14 perpetrators. 10 perpetrators were arrested. 13 perpetrators were detained. Two perpetrators were killed. The legal process of 11 perpetrators was not reflected in the press.

Forced sex work

In March, men forced at least 56 women into sex work. Last year, this number was 110 in the same month. There were also children among those forced into sex work. All of the women forced into sex work were Turkish citizens.

Provinces where women were forced into sex work Ankara (30), Çanakkale (6), Tekirdağ (20)

Legal proceedings Kadınları seks işçiliğine zorlayan 23 fail vardı. Sekiz fail tutuklandı, 12 fail gözaltına alındı. Üç fail serbest bırakıldı.

Explanation bianet Male Violence Monitoring Report only covers women who lost their lives as a result of male violence reported in the press. We do not include any violence cases or crimes that are not gender-based. Throughout the year, we keep track of unidentified murders and suspicious deaths of women in separate monthly tallies but do not add them to the number presented in the headline. At the end of the year, we examine these cases of unidentified murders and suspicious deaths to determine whether the crimes were gender-based. We add the gender-based incidents into the report. We do not include any murders in the reports that are committed by people with psychological disorders (such as murders committed by people with schizophrenia). We include suicide or suicide attempt incidents in the tally only if the woman was subjected to violence/ systematic violence in her past. We cover these suicide incidents in a separate category and do not add suicide cases to the number presented in the headline. In addition, we don't include femicide cases that occur in a mass murder in which the woman was not directly targeted under the condition that the debated incident is not gender based either. Occupations of the offenders only included in the reports when the incident of violence is related to the occupation of the offender. For example, "Woman was murdered at home by his husband, who is a professional soldier."

(EMK/VK)