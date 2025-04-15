Bahçeli urges swift verdict in İmamoğlu case

Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli has called for an expedited judicial decision in the ongoing case against İstanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu, stating that the proceedings should quickly determine either acquittal or punishment.

In a written statement published yesterday by the MHP-aligned Türkgün newspaper under the headline “Regarding the Republican People's Party’s Politics of Crisis, Chaos, and Turmoil,” Bahçeli sharply criticized the main opposition CHP, accusing it of exploiting the legal process for political gain.

“The court proceedings regarding İmamoğlu must be addressed without delay and brought to a conclusion,” Bahçeli wrote. He added that the investigation should be completed with the full inclusion of “witness statements, clear and genuine evidence, and all other relevant documents and findings.” He continued, “If the suspect, Ekrem İmamoğlu, is innocent, then he must be acquitted. If not, then he must be penalized in a manner that aligns with public conscience, absolutely and as quickly as possible.”

Bahçeli also claimed that the CHP had effectively moved its party headquarters to Silivri, the İstanbul district where İmamoğlu is currently being held, and described the relocation as a “makeshift illegal dwelling.”

İmamoğlu was detained on Mar 19 in connection with corruption and terrorism investigations, one day after the cancellation of his university diploma. He, along with dozens of others, was formally arrested on Mar 23 on corruption charges. On the same day, the CHP held a previously scheduled primary, in which İmamoğlu was announced as the party’s presidential candidate for the 2028 election.

Background İstanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu and dozens of others, most of them municipal officials, were detained in police raids on the morning of Mar 19. The operation came just days before İmamoğlu was expected to be declared the Republican People’s Party (CHP) candidate in the party’s presidential primary scheduled for Mar 23. Authorities have launched two separate investigations involving a total of 106 suspects. One centers on terrorism-related charges, while the other involves alleged corruption. The terrorism probe focuses on the CHP’s cooperation with the pro-Kurdish Peoples' Equality and Democracy (DEM) Party during last year’s local elections. The two parties collaborated at the district level, with DEM refraining from fielding candidates in some areas to support the CHP, while in other districts, DEM members ran on CHP lists and were elected to municipal councils. This strategy, dubbed the “urban consensus,” helped the CHP win 26 out of İstanbul’s 39 district municipalities and secure a majority in the metropolitan council. Prosecutors allege that this alliance was orchestrated by the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), citing public statements by PKK leaders during the campaign urging cooperation with the opposition. The first arrest linked to the investigation was Esenyurt Mayor Ahmet Özer, a Kurdish academic, who was jailed and removed from office in January. Ten more officials from six district municipalities were arrested in February. The investigation has since expanded to include İmamoğlu. The corruption investigation, which affects 100 of the 106 suspects, involves allegations of bribery, embezzlement, fraud, and bid rigging in municipal subsidiaries. İmamoğlu is accused of leading a criminal organization for profit. The CHP has described the operation as a "coup" against an elected mayor and called for public demonstrations. Saraçhane Square, in front of the metropolitan municipality building, has become the focal point of protests, where CHP leader Özgür Özel addresses large crowds each evening. University students have also staged protests in various cities. While most gatherings have remained peaceful, clashes between demonstrators and police have led to daily detentions. More than 1,800 people were taken into custody during the protests that lasted more than a week, and 301 of them, mostly students, were remanded in custody for violating the law on demonstrations. Authorities imposed internet restrictions on the morning of İmamoğlu’s detention, severely slowing access to major social media and messaging platforms. The bandwidth throttling, which rendered many apps nearly unusable, lasted for around 42 hours. Additionally, the Interior Ministry has detained numerous individuals over protest-related posts on social media. Court orders have blocked access to various leftist and student group accounts. On Mar 23, İmamoğlu was remanded in custody on corruption-related charges while the court ruled an arrest for terrorism-related charges was not necessary. A total of 51 people were remanded in custody, 48 on accusations related to financial misconduct and three to terrorism. Those who were arrested in the terrorism investigation are Mahir Polat, deputy secretary-general of the Metropolitan Municipality, and mayor and deputy mayor of the Şişli district. Forty-eight other suspects were released on judicial control measures.

