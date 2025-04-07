Student with bipolar disorder released from pretrial detention following İmamoğlu protests

A university student diagnosed with bipolar disorder has been released from pretrial detention after being arrested during protests sparked by the detention of İstanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu.

The student, whose identity has not been disclosed, was among at least 301 people, most of them students, who were detained and later arrested during demonstrations held across Turkey. Over 1,800 people were taken into custody during the protests.

Protesters have been held in pretrial detention for about two weeks on charge of violating the Law on Meetings and Demonstrations, an offense that typically does not lead to actual prison time even if a sentence is issued.

The student's lawyer, Bilal Yıldız, told bianet that his release was approved by a judgeship today following an appeal.

“My client was wrongfully arrested,” Yıldız said. “We submitted an appeal to the Criminal Court of First Instance. Although the release decision came late, it is welcome. The family is very happy. Our fight will continue until an acquittal is secured. Justice has been served.”

Yıldız previously told bianet that the student had serious health problems in prison due to lack of access to prescribed medication.

He also claimed that officers from the Counterterrorism and Cyber Crimes Units verbally abused and physically assaulted the student while transferring them to a hospital. Despite that, medical reports after examinations of the detainees said there was "no battery or coercion."

The protests broke out following the Mar 19 detention of Mayor İmamoğlu and quickly spread across the country. During the demonstrations, many students alleged mistreatment during detention. Families of the detained formed a solidarity network and called for their children’s release.

Background İstanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu and dozens of others, most of them municipal officials, were detained in police raids on the morning of Mar 19. The operation came just days before İmamoğlu was expected to be declared the Republican People’s Party (CHP) candidate in the party’s presidential primary scheduled for Mar 23. Authorities have launched two separate investigations involving a total of 106 suspects. One centers on terrorism-related charges, while the other involves alleged corruption. The terrorism probe focuses on the CHP’s cooperation with the pro-Kurdish Peoples' Equality and Democracy (DEM) Party during last year’s local elections. The two parties collaborated at the district level, with DEM refraining from fielding candidates in some areas to support the CHP, while in other districts, DEM members ran on CHP lists and were elected to municipal councils. This strategy, dubbed the “urban consensus,” helped the CHP win 26 out of İstanbul’s 39 district municipalities and secure a majority in the metropolitan council. Prosecutors allege that this alliance was orchestrated by the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), citing public statements by PKK leaders during the campaign urging cooperation with the opposition. The first arrest linked to the investigation was Esenyurt Mayor Ahmet Özer, a Kurdish academic, who was jailed and removed from office in January. Ten more officials from six district municipalities were arrested in February. The investigation has since expanded to include İmamoğlu. The corruption investigation, which affects 100 of the 106 suspects, involves allegations of bribery, embezzlement, fraud, and bid rigging in municipal subsidiaries. İmamoğlu is accused of leading a criminal organization for profit. The CHP has described the operation as a "coup" against an elected mayor and called for public demonstrations. Saraçhane Square, in front of the metropolitan municipality building, has become the focal point of protests, where CHP leader Özgür Özel addresses large crowds each evening. University students have also staged protests in various cities. While most gatherings have remained peaceful, clashes between demonstrators and police have led to daily detentions. Dozens more have been detained in home raids linked to the protests. Authorities imposed internet restrictions on the morning of İmamoğlu’s detention, severely slowing access to major social media and messaging platforms. The bandwidth throttling, which rendered many apps nearly unusable, lasted for around 42 hours. Additionally, the Interior Ministry has detained numerous individuals over protest-related posts on social media. Court orders have blocked access to various leftist and student group accounts. On Mar 23, İmamoğlu was remanded in custody on corruption-related charges while the court ruled an arrest for terrorism-related charges was not necessary. A total of 51 people were remanded in custody, 48 on accusations related to financial misconduct and three to terrorism. Those who were arrested in the terrorism investigation are Mahir Polat, deputy secretary-general of the Metropolitan Municipality, and mayor and deputy mayor of the Şişli district. Forty-eight other suspects were released on judicial control measures.

