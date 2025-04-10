Over 100 youths released after mass arrests during İmamoğlu protests

An İstanbul court has ordered the release of 102 young detainees who had been arrested during protests following the detention of İstanbul Metropolitan Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu on Mar 19.

The 49th Penal Court of First Instance issued the decision during a hearing held today. The released individuals include Berkay Gezgin, a Republican People’s Party (CHP) Party Assembly member and the creator of İmamoğlu's widely known campaign slogan “Everything will be great again,” which gained popularity during the 2019 mayoral campaign.

The releases come in the wake of widespread protests that erupted after İmamoğlu was detained on corruption-related charges. The move drew criticism from political opposition, prompting large-scale demonstrations in İstanbul and other major cities, primarily led by students.

The protests led to the detention of over 1,800 people, with more than 300 eventually arrested.

According to information provided by defense lawyers, about 95 to 100 youths remain in custody. Some of the detained students missed their exams, while others were released in time to attend, lawyers said.

Court rulings and remaining detainees

In addition to today’s decision, several other courts in İstanbul issued release orders over the past two days:

26th Penal Court of First Instance : Released 25 out of 67 defendants.

61st Court : All 4 detainees in a 108-defendant case were released.

6th Court : Released 5 of 28 defendants.

64th Court : Ordered the release of one individual who had completed their sentence.

49th Court: Released all 102 detainees in a case involving 139 people.

However, multiple courts still have detainees awaiting release:

59 people in one court

3 people in another

5 people , 35 people , 6 people , and 2 people in separate cases

3 detainees in the Kadıköy protest case

In total, 113 young people remain in custody.

'We will remain here until all of them are free'

Avni Gündoğan, a member of the Parents’ Solidarity Network, formed by families of the detained, spoke to bianet about their determination to stay involved until all students are released.

“My child hasn't been released yet, but that’s not the point,” he said. “Those released today are our children, too. They were taken from their homes on the 18th. We will remain here until every one of them is free. They are all our children.”

The charges against the detainees stem from alleged violations of Article 32/1 of Law No. 2911 on Meetings and Demonstrations. The article stipulates that individuals who participate in unlawful demonstrations and persist in defying dispersal orders may face six months to three years in prison. This charge typically does not end in actual prison term even in case of a conviction. Despite that, many protesters were remanded in custody, which the opposition views as a move to indimidate the protesters. (EMK/VK)