TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Homepage
News Authors Galleries Library
Search
Show categoriesHide categoriesCategories
TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Search Homepage
bianet-Bağımsız İletişim Ağı
Show menuHide menu
bianet biamag türkçe kurdî
SECTIONS
News Authors Projects Library Galleries Search on the website
CATEGORIES
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram RSS E-bulletin
CORPORATE
About Us Contact Data protection policy Privacy Policy
NEWS
Date published: 16 October 2024 11:06
 ~ Modified On: 16 October 2024 13:56
3 min Read

Powerful earthquake strikes Turkey's Malatya, one of the cities devastated by February 2023 quakes

The 5.9 magnitude earthquake occurred at a depth of 10.07 kilometers. Tremors were felt in nearby provinces.

BIA News Desk

BIA News Desk

Enlarge Image
Powerful earthquake strikes Turkey's Malatya, one of the cities devastated by February 2023 quakes
Aerial view of the devastation in Malatya after the 2023 quakes. (AA)

A 5.9-magnitude earthquake shook Malatya’s Kale district at 10.46 am local time (GMT+3), according to the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), with tremors also felt in nearby provinces.

The quake occurred at a depth of 10.07 kilometers, the agency reported. Boğaziçi University's Kandilli Obervatory measured the quake's magnitude at 6.0.

The epicenter of the earthquake and felt reports received by the Euro-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC)

Update: No casualties

11:16 Currently, there are no reports of casualties in the province. AFAD stated that no loss of life or property had been identified as of 11.16 am, adding that its teams are on alert and field surveys are ongoing.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya also said that AFAD and relevant agencies are conducting field surveys and responding to reports from citizens.

Meanwhile, schools have been closed for the day as a precautionary measure following the tremors, the Malatya Governor's Office announced.

Video showing the moments of the earthquake:

The tremors were also felt strongly in the surrounding provinces of Urfa, Elazığ, Adıyaman and Dersim, videos circulating on social media showed. Governor Dersim (Tunceli) said there were no negative situations in the provinces following the quake.

Video showing the moments of the quake in surrounding provinces:

Update: Authorities report damage

11:43 Emergency response teams detected partial collapse in three buildings, including one in Malatya and one each in the adjacent provinces of Elazığ and Urfa, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya announced on social media.

No losses of lives have been detected the minister reiterated.

The authorities have so far received 374 reports regarding the quakes, with 341 to report information and 33 to seek help, he added.

12:11 AFAD reported 30 aftershocks ranging from magnitude 1.2 to 1.3.

The 2023 quakes

Malatya was one of the 11 provinces heavily impacted by the double earthquake that struck Turkey in February 2023, centered in Maraş.

The devastating quakes, deadliest in Turkey's history, claimed 52,000 people lost their lives in the country, in addition to over 5,000 deaths in Syria's northern parts. In Malatya, 1,237 people died and 6,444 were injured according to official data.

Earthquake-hit provinces show the highest crude death rates
Earthquake-hit provinces show the highest crude death rates
14 June 2024

(VK)

Origin
Istanbul
earthquake
related news
Local press in Turkey’s earthquake-hit zone faces uncertainty as exemption deadline looms
28 September 2024
/haber/local-press-in-turkeys-earthquake-hit-zone-faces-uncertainty-as-exemption-deadline-looms-300115
Armenian community in Hatay celebrates feast at church restored after earthquakes
19 August 2024
/haber/armenian-community-in-hatay-celebrates-feast-at-church-restored-after-earthquakes-298722
M5.2 earthquake strikes Turkey's Malatya
25 January 2024
/haber/m5-2-earthquake-strikes-turkey-s-malatya-291036
Hatay after the earthquakes: Routines have changed
22 January 2024
/haber/hatay-after-the-earthquakes-routines-have-changed-290872
RIGTHS-BASED JOURNALISM DURING ELECTION PERIODS:
Journalists from earthquake-affected region meet at Workshop BİA
19 December 2023
/haber/journalists-from-earthquake-affected-region-meet-at-workshop-bia-292564
Hak odaklı, çok sesli, bağımsız gazeteciliği güçlendirmek için bianet desteğinizi bekliyor.
Google ile Katkıda Bulunun
HAK ODAKLI, ÇOK SESLİ,
BAĞIMSIZ GAZETECİLİĞİ GÜÇLENDİRELİM!
bianet'e destek olmak için tıklayın
related news
Local press in Turkey’s earthquake-hit zone faces uncertainty as exemption deadline looms
28 September 2024
/haber/local-press-in-turkeys-earthquake-hit-zone-faces-uncertainty-as-exemption-deadline-looms-300115
Armenian community in Hatay celebrates feast at church restored after earthquakes
19 August 2024
/haber/armenian-community-in-hatay-celebrates-feast-at-church-restored-after-earthquakes-298722
M5.2 earthquake strikes Turkey's Malatya
25 January 2024
/haber/m5-2-earthquake-strikes-turkey-s-malatya-291036
Hatay after the earthquakes: Routines have changed
22 January 2024
/haber/hatay-after-the-earthquakes-routines-have-changed-290872
RIGTHS-BASED JOURNALISM DURING ELECTION PERIODS:
Journalists from earthquake-affected region meet at Workshop BİA
19 December 2023
/haber/journalists-from-earthquake-affected-region-meet-at-workshop-bia-292564
Back to Top