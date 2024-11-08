Magnitude 5.0 earthquake strikes eastern Turkey

A 5.0 magnitude earthquake hit Turkey's eastern province of Elazığ, the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) reported.

The quake occurred at 5.04 pm local time (GMT+3), according to the AFAD. The Euro-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) recorded the quake’s magnitude at 4.9.

Following the earthquake, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya announced on social media that AFAD and other relevant agencies had begun field assessments. “No adverse situations have been detected so far,” he stated.

Elazığ was among the 11 provinces affected by the massive twin earthquakes that struck southern Turkey in February 2023, killing over 50,000 people in Turkey and more than 5,000 in Syria.

Epicenter of the earthquake. (EMSC)

(VK)