NEWS
Date published: 8 November 2024 17:34
 ~ Modified On: 8 November 2024 17:56
1 min Read

Magnitude 5.0 earthquake strikes eastern Turkey

Elazığ was one of the 11 provinces affected by the devastating double arthquake in Februry 2023.

BIA News Desk

Enlarge Image
A building collapsed in the 2023 quakes in Elazığ. (AA/file)

A 5.0 magnitude earthquake hit Turkey's eastern province of Elazığ, the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) reported.

The quake occurred at 5.04 pm local time (GMT+3), according to the AFAD. The Euro-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) recorded the quake’s magnitude at 4.9.

Following the earthquake, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya announced on social media that AFAD and other relevant agencies had begun field assessments. “No adverse situations have been detected so far,” he stated.

Elazığ was among the 11 provinces affected by the massive twin earthquakes that struck southern Turkey in February 2023, killing over 50,000 people in Turkey and more than 5,000 in Syria.

Epicenter of the earthquake. (EMSC)

(VK)

Origin
Istanbul
earthquake
Powerful earthquake strikes Turkey's Malatya, one of the cities devastated by February 2023 quakes
16 October 2024
Powerful earthquake strikes Turkey's Malatya, one of the cities devastated by February 2023 quakes
16 October 2024
