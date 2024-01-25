M5.2 earthquake strikes Turkey's Malatya

The eastern province of Malatya experienced a 5.2 magnitude earthquake at 4.04 pm local time (UTC+3), according to the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD). The epicenter of the earthquake was reported to be in the Battalgazi district.

AFAD, revealing the earthquake's magnitude as 5.2, stated that the tremor occurred at a depth of 13.93 kilometers. The Kandilli Observatory also announced the earthquake's magnitude as 5.3, with a depth of 6.7 km.

The quake was felt in Gaziantep, Kahramanmaraş, Şanlıurfa, Adıyaman, and Diyarbakır, but so far, there have been no reports of any destruction, according to Malatya Governor Ersin Yazıcı. He mentioned that there have been no negative reports as of now, stating, "We have not received any reports of damage. Our teams are continuing their on-site inspections."

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya took to social media, sharing, "In the earthquake, all teams of AFAD and relevant institutions have started field scanning activities. As of now, there is no negative situation. We are closely monitoring the developments."

Speaking on a live broadcast on NTV, Battalgazi Mayor Osman Güder said, "When we felt the earthquake, we immediately said it was a quake above magnitude 5. Currently, our teams are trying to establish contact with all our neighborhoods."

Güder stated that they have not received any negative information so far and mentioned, "People have left their homes at the moment. We are currently on alert with our teams." (RT/VK)