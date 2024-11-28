TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
NEWS
Date published: 28 November 2024 11:13
 ~ Modified On: 28 November 2024 11:45
1 min Read

Magnitude 4.1 earthquake shakes Maraş

The earthquake occurred in Göksun district at 10.12 am local time (GMT+3) at a depth of 7.1 kilometers, according to AFAD. No damage has been reported after the quake.

BIA News Desk

BIA News Desk

Magnitude 4.1 earthquake shakes Maraş
Post-earthquake housing in Maraş. (AA/file)

A 4.1 magnitude earthquake struck Turkey's southern city of Maraş, the epicenter of February 2023's devastating twin earthquakes, the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) announced.

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) also reported the magnitude of the earthquake as 4.1 bt measured the dept slightly lower at 5 kilometers.

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) also reported the magnitude of the earthquake as 4.1 bt measured the dept slightly lower at 5 kilometers.

Maraş was the epicenter of the twin earthquakes in February 2023, which caused widespread destruction in southern Turkey and northern Syria. In Maraş alone, ovr 12,000 people lost their lives, and 9,244 others were injured.

The earthquakes killed over 52,000 people across Turkey and injured more than 100,000. Hundreds of thousands of residents were displaced, while northern Syria also suffered over 5,000 fatalities.

There has been increasing seismic activity in the region recently, with a powerful quake occurring in Malatya in the the last month. (VK)

