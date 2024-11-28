A 4.1 magnitude earthquake struck Turkey's southern city of Maraş, the epicenter of February 2023's devastating twin earthquakes, the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) announced.

The earthquake occurred in Göksun district at 10.12 am local time (GMT+3) at a depth of 7.1 kilometers, according to AFAD. No damage has been reported after the quake.

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) also reported the magnitude of the earthquake as 4.1 bt measured the dept slightly lower at 5 kilometers.

Maraş was the epicenter of the twin earthquakes in February 2023, which caused widespread destruction in southern Turkey and northern Syria. In Maraş alone, ovr 12,000 people lost their lives, and 9,244 others were injured.

The earthquakes killed over 52,000 people across Turkey and injured more than 100,000. Hundreds of thousands of residents were displaced, while northern Syria also suffered over 5,000 fatalities.

There has been increasing seismic activity in the region recently, with a powerful quake occurring in Malatya in the the last month. (VK)