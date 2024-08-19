Armenian community in Hatay celebrates feast at church restored after earthquakes

The Feast of the Assumption, or Asdvadzadzin, one of the five major holy days in the Armenian Church, was celebrated with special significance this year at the Surp Asdvadzadzin Church in Vakıfköy, Hatay.

The church, which had sustained damage in the devastating February 2023 earthquakes, was reopened for worship after repairs.

On Saturday, August 17, the church was rededicated in a ceremony known as "Odzum," marking its return to service, according to reporting from the Agos newspaper.

Sahak Maşalyan, the Armenian Patriarch of Turkey, traveled to Vakıfköy to lead the celebrations, which included a blessing service and a festive gathering. The Assumption Mass was conducted by Bishop Hovagim Manukyan, the spiritual leader of the Armenian communities in the UK and Ireland.

Before the ceremony, the patriarch visited Hatay Governor Mustafa Masatlı. Uupon his arrival in Vakıfköy, he was greeted with traditional drum and zurna music.

'Double feast'

Touring the newly restored church, Maşalyan expressed his joy at the renovation, emphasizing the collective effort that went into the restoration.

He remarked, "We are celebrating a double feast today. We bless the grapes and hold the church's Odzum service. After a year of repair, the church looks beautiful. This is a gift to Vakıfköy, made possible through contributions from benefactors in İstanbul and abroad."

The evening continued with the official opening ceremony, where hymns were performed, and blessings were offered by church officials. The celebration extended into the evening with a traditional "harisa" feast, where seven pots of the dish were prepared to symbolize the seven Armenian villages of Musa Dagh.

The next day, the Badarak service was held with a large turnout from the local community. During the service, Bishop Manukyan delivered a sermon in Armenian, while Patriarch Maşalyan spoke in Turkish, highlighting the recent natural disasters and the importance of living with integrity.

"Nature is sending us its curse, not its blessing," he said, referring to the earthquakes, adding, "It's not the earthquake that killed people, but the buildings constructed by dishonest people. Over 50,000 lives were lost. If you want blessings, don’t be deceitful—be honest, don’t steal, and live like a human being."

The celebrations concluded with the blessing of the harisa pots, as the community came together to honor their traditions and reflect on the challenges they have overcome. (VK)