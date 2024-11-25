TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
GENDER
Date published: 25 November 2024 18:21
 ~ Modified On: 25 November 2024 23:53
3 min Read

Nearly 200 detained as women attempt anti-violence protest in İstanbul

Police have sealed off all side streets leading to İstiklal Avenue with barricades since midday. After unsuccesfull attempts to gather in Taksim, women gathered near the Karaköy pier. At least 169 demonstrators were detained during the events as police responded violently.

Evrim Kepenek

Ali Dinç

Ali Dinç/bianet

İstanbul Taksim Square has been placed under heavy police lockdown following a ban on demonstrations for the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women.

Despite the governor's ban, women’s organizations called for a gathering at 7 pm in Taksim’s Tünel Square.

Police have sealed off all side streets leading to İstiklal Avenue with barricades since midday, blocking access to the central pedestrian thoroughfare and evacuating the area.

Several women apprehended

Groups of women who attempted to march towards Tünel Square were pushed back and dispersed into side alleys. In Şahkulu Street, several women were apprehended.

Women gather near Karaköy pier

As the police didn't allow gatherings in the vicinity of Taksim, groups of women moved towards the shoreline and gathered near Karaköy Pier. Police intervened in some side streets as women descended from Galata to Karaköy, detaining several individuals.

Women initially planned to gather at Tünel Square but ended up moving down to the Karaköy Pier.

Police shoving women with shields as they were walking towards Karaköy.

Near the pier, senior members of the pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Congress (HDK) and Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party), including HDK Co-Spokesperson Meral Danış Beştaş and DEM Party Co-Chair Tülay Hatimoğulları, joined the demonstrators.

Protesters chanted the Kurdish slogan "Jin, jiyan, azadî" (Women, life, freedom), echoing calls for women’s rights and resistance.

‘End the bans’

Speaking at the gathering, DEM Party Co-Chair Hatimoğulları addressed the authorities:

“It is unacceptable to ban the slogan ‘Jin, jiyan, azadî,’ which originated from Kurdish women and has resonated globally. Today, this slogan echoed across Turkey and Kurdistan, and it will continue to do so. Bans achieve nothing. We will keep fighting for our bodies, labor, and freedom. Long live women’s solidarity.”

Demonstrators in Karaköy. (MA)

HDK Co-Spokesperson Danış-Beştaş highlighted the resilience of the protesters:

“Thousands of women behind me have overcome countless barricades and searches to be here. The ban on İstiklal Avenue is a clear admission of fear. Across Turkey, from Kurdish regions to other provinces, millions of women are chanting ‘Jin, jiyan, azadî,’ defending their rights and voices.

"The AKP-MHP coalition will lose against women. As HDK, we will continue to expand this struggle in neighborhoods, streets, and across the country. Women’s resistance is here to stay.”

After statements from politicians and women's groups, the demonstration ended with slogans. At least 169 people were detained in total, according to Meopotamya Agency (MA).

(EMK/VK)

November 25 International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women
@kepenekevrimm [email protected] all articles of the author
bianet kadın ve LGBTİ+ haberleri editörü (Ekim 2018). bianet stajyerlerinden (2000-2001). Cumhuriyet, BirGün, DİHA, Jinha, Jin News, İMC TV için muhabirlik yaptı. Rize'de yerel gazetelerde çalıştı. Sivil Sayfalar, Yeşil Gazete, Journo ve sektör dergileri için yazılar yazdı, haberleri yayınlandı. Hemşin kültür dergisi GOR’un kurucu yazarlarından. Yeşilden Maviye Karadenizden Kadın Portreleri, Sırtında Sepeti, Medya ve Yalanlar isimli kitaplara katkı sundu. Musa Anter Gazetecilik (2011) ve Türkiye Psikiyatri Derneği (2024) en iyi haber ödülü sahibi. Türkiye Gazeteciler Sendikası Kadın ve LGBTİ+ Komisyonu kurucularından. Sendikanın İstanbul Şubesi yöneticilerinden. İstanbul Üniversitesi Avrupa Birliği ve Bilgi Üniversitesi Uluslararası İlişkiler bölümlerinden mezun. Toplumsal cinsiyet odaklı habercilik ve cinsiyet temelli şiddet haberciliği alanında atölyeler düzenliyor. Ekim 2018’den bu yana bianet’te çalışıyor.

@alidnc4 [email protected] all articles of the author
