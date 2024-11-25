Nearly 200 detained as women attempt anti-violence protest in İstanbul

İstanbul Taksim Square has been placed under heavy police lockdown following a ban on demonstrations for the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women.

Despite the governor's ban, women’s organizations called for a gathering at 7 pm in Taksim’s Tünel Square.

Police have sealed off all side streets leading to İstiklal Avenue with barricades since midday, blocking access to the central pedestrian thoroughfare and evacuating the area.

Several women apprehended

Groups of women who attempted to march towards Tünel Square were pushed back and dispersed into side alleys. In Şahkulu Street, several women were apprehended.

Women gather near Karaköy pier

As the police didn't allow gatherings in the vicinity of Taksim, groups of women moved towards the shoreline and gathered near Karaköy Pier. Police intervened in some side streets as women descended from Galata to Karaköy, detaining several individuals.

Women initially planned to gather at Tünel Square but ended up moving down to the Karaköy Pier.

Police shoving women with shields as they were walking towards Karaköy.

Near the pier, senior members of the pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Congress (HDK) and Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party), including HDK Co-Spokesperson Meral Danış Beştaş and DEM Party Co-Chair Tülay Hatimoğulları, joined the demonstrators.

Protesters chanted the Kurdish slogan "Jin, jiyan, azadî" (Women, life, freedom), echoing calls for women’s rights and resistance.

‘End the bans’

Speaking at the gathering, DEM Party Co-Chair Hatimoğulları addressed the authorities:

“It is unacceptable to ban the slogan ‘Jin, jiyan, azadî,’ which originated from Kurdish women and has resonated globally. Today, this slogan echoed across Turkey and Kurdistan, and it will continue to do so. Bans achieve nothing. We will keep fighting for our bodies, labor, and freedom. Long live women’s solidarity.”

Demonstrators in Karaköy. (MA)

HDK Co-Spokesperson Danış-Beştaş highlighted the resilience of the protesters:

“Thousands of women behind me have overcome countless barricades and searches to be here. The ban on İstiklal Avenue is a clear admission of fear. Across Turkey, from Kurdish regions to other provinces, millions of women are chanting ‘Jin, jiyan, azadî,’ defending their rights and voices.

"The AKP-MHP coalition will lose against women. As HDK, we will continue to expand this struggle in neighborhoods, streets, and across the country. Women’s resistance is here to stay.”

After statements from politicians and women's groups, the demonstration ended with slogans. At least 169 people were detained in total, according to Meopotamya Agency (MA).

#25Kasım 🟣 Karaköy İskelesi'nde kadınlar ve LGBTİ+'lar hep bir ağızdan haykırdı:



📢 "Gelsin baba, gelsin koca, gelsin devlet, gelsin cop... İnadına isyan, inadına isyan, inadına özgürlük!"



📹 Video: @tucyil pic.twitter.com/ZmC85W7bbf — bianet (@bianet_org) November 25, 2024

(EMK/VK)