İstanbul bans Nov 25 women’s rights demonstrations

Authorities in İstanbul have imposed restrictions on public transportation in Taksim ahead of planned Nov 25 demonstrations marking the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women. The İstanbul Governor’s Office banned all events in the Beyoğlu district, citing security concerns.

The governorate announced that "supporters of terrorist organizations might infiltrate the demonstrations and provoke incidents," claiming the decision was aimed at maintaining public order. Police barricades were erected in Taksim Square days in advance to deter gatherings.

In line with the ban, Metro İstanbul announced on social media that several metro and tram stations would be temporarily closed from 3.00 pm until further notice. The affected stations include Haliç, Şişhane, Taksim, Osmanbey, and Şişli/Mecidiyeköy on the M2 Yenikapı-Hacıosman Metro Line, as well as the entire F1 Taksim-Kabataş Funicular Line. The T1 Kabataş-Bağcılar Tram Line will operate only between Eminönü and Bağcılar stations.

Nov 25 demonstrations have seen widespread participation in previous years despite similar restrictions and violent police response.

INTERNATIONAL DAY FOR THE ELIMINATION OF VIOLENCE AGAINST WOMEN Men killed 4,179 women, injured 7,221 women in 15 years

(VK)