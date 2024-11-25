TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
GENDER
Date published: 25 November 2024 10:24
 ~ Modified On: 25 November 2024 12:08
1 min Read

İstanbul bans Nov 25 women’s rights demonstrations

Public transport has been restricted in Taksim area.

BIA News Desk

BIA News Desk

İstanbul bans Nov 25 women’s rights demonstrations
İstiklal Avenue

Authorities in İstanbul have imposed restrictions on public transportation in Taksim ahead of planned Nov 25 demonstrations marking the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women. The İstanbul Governor’s Office banned all events in the Beyoğlu district, citing security concerns.

The governorate announced that "supporters of terrorist organizations might infiltrate the demonstrations and provoke incidents," claiming the decision was aimed at maintaining public order. Police barricades were erected in Taksim Square days in advance to deter gatherings.

In line with the ban, Metro İstanbul announced on social media that several metro and tram stations would be temporarily closed from 3.00 pm until further notice. The affected stations include Haliç, Şişhane, Taksim, Osmanbey, and Şişli/Mecidiyeköy on the M2 Yenikapı-Hacıosman Metro Line, as well as the entire F1 Taksim-Kabataş Funicular Line. The T1 Kabataş-Bağcılar Tram Line will operate only between Eminönü and Bağcılar stations.

Nov 25 demonstrations have seen widespread participation in previous years despite similar restrictions and violent police response.

Origin
Istanbul
November 25 International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women november 25
