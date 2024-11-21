Men killed 4,179 women, injured 7,221 women in 15 years

According to reports compiled by bianet from local and national newspapers, news websites, and agencies, men in Turkey killed at least 344 women in the 322 days between January 1, 2024, and November 18, 2024.

During the same period, the deaths of at least 263 women were "suspicious," which could not be clearly determined to be femicides or not.

From January 1, 2010, to November 18, 2024, men killed 4,179 women and injured 7,221 others.

2024 data on male violence

Between January 1 and November 18, men committed the following crimes, according to incidents reported in the press, Men killed 344 women, harassed 110 women, abused 201 children, subjected 558 women to violence, raped 13 women, forced at least 544 women into prostitution. The deaths of 263 women were "suspicious" while men killed at least 40 children.

Who killed the women?

At least 242 women were killed by their husbands or boyfriends.

62 were killed by male family members such as fathers or sons.

Seven women were killed by their sons-in-law, five by their neighbors, one by an employer, and nine by male friends.

At least four women were killed by men in roles such as couriers or repairmen.

One woman was killed by a man who had previously raped her.

The relationship between the victims and 13 of the killers was not reported.

How did men kill women?

At least 215 women were shot, and 90 were stabbed.

At least 15 were beaten to death, and 12 were strangled.

Two women were burned to death.

The method of killing for 10 women was not disclosed.

Where did men kill women?

Men killed 184 women in their homes.

154 women were killed in public spaces such as streets, hospitals, vehicles, or parks.

The locations where six women were killed were not reported.

Men's pretexts for femicides

Men killed 153 women because they wanted to leave or refused to reconcile.

17 were killed out of jealousy.

20 were killed for reasons such as robbery, disputes over inheritance, or keeping a pet.

The motives for 154 murders were not disclosed.

Legal proceedings

At least 356 men were identified as perpetrators in the killings.

Only 187 perpetrators were arrested.

At least 66 perpetrators committed suicide.

59 were detained, and investigations were launched against six.

Eleven perpetrators fled.

The legal status of 27 perpetrators was not reported, while three were released.

Munzur University student Gülistan Doku has been missing since January 5, 2020.

Key details from the Male Violence Monitoring Reports about male violence in 2024:

January

At least six women were killed despite protection orders.

February

At least six women were killed despite protection orders.

Two men on leave from prison killed women.

March

At least four women were killed despite protection orders.

One perpetrator was a police officer, and another was a sergeant.

April

One perpetrator was a specialist sergeant.

May

One perpetrator was a police officer.

June

One perpetrator was a police officer.

July

Men also killed at least five men who were accompanying women.

At least two women were killed despite protection orders.

August

At least four women were killed despite protection orders.

September

Men killed at least one man accompanying a woman.

At least six women were killed despite protection orders.

October

Men killed at least two men accompanying women.

At least seven women were killed despite protection orders.

One perpetrator was a specialist sergeant.