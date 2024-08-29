TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Date published: 29 August 2024 17:47
 ~ Modified On: 29 August 2024 17:56
2 min Read

Turkish-Russian patrol protested in Syria’s Hasakah

A Kurdish woman was injured after being hit by a Russian military vehicle as Russian troops fired into the air and used tear gas to disperse the crowd.

BIA News Desk

BIA News Desk

Turkish-Russian patrol protested in Syria’s Hasakah
Still image from ANHA video

A joint patrol conducted by Russian and Turkish forces in the northeastern Syrian town of Çil Axa (Al-Jawadiyah), located in the Hasakah province, was met with protests from local residents. The town is under the control of the Kurdish-led Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria.

Protesters in the village of Dêrna Axa blocked the path of the military convoy, leading to a confrontation with Russian forces, according to a report from the North Press Agency (NPA). Demonstrators threw stones at the armored vehicles. In response, Russian troops fired into the air and deployed tear gas to disperse the crowd.

Hawar News Agency (ANHA), based in Rojava, reported that one of the protesters, Evin Îsa, 31, a Kurdish woman, was injured after being struck by a Russian armored vehicle. Îsa, who sustained broken legs, was taken to Dêrik Hospital for treatment.

She expressed her opposition to the patrol, saying, "We are protesting against Turkey due to the increasing attacks in the region, and we do not accept this joint patrol passing through our village. Instead of stopping the attacks, Russia is trying to intimidate us by running us over with armored vehicles."

The joint patrols

The Turkish-Russian joint patrols in northeastern Syria are part of an agreement reached between the two countries Turkey's "Operation Peace Spring" in 2019. The Turkish army seized the control of three towns from the Kurdish before a ceasefire agreement brokered by Russia.

As per the Sochi Agreement signed in October 2019, the joint patrols were to be conducted in a 10-kilometer-deep area along the eastern and western boundaries of the territory that the operation covered, excluding the city of Qamishli.

The joint patrols, which began on Nov 1, 2019, were suspended on Oct 5 last year due to security concerns but resumed on Aug 22 as announced by Turkey's National Defense Ministry.

(VK)

military operation Syria AANES autonomous administration of north and east syria
Syria conditions normalization with Turkey to 'return to pre-2011 status quo'
15 July 2024
Kurds postpone local elections in Northern Syria once again to buy time
7 June 2024
Erdoğan says Northern Syrian elections a threat to Turkey
31 May 2024
Status of Kurds in Syria 'an internal matter,' says diplomat
15 February 2024
Turkey, Russia, and Iran issue a joint statement on 'Syria' in Astana
26 January 2024
Syria conditions normalization with Turkey to 'return to pre-2011 status quo'
15 July 2024
Kurds postpone local elections in Northern Syria once again to buy time
7 June 2024
Erdoğan says Northern Syrian elections a threat to Turkey
31 May 2024
Status of Kurds in Syria 'an internal matter,' says diplomat
15 February 2024
Turkey, Russia, and Iran issue a joint statement on 'Syria' in Astana
26 January 2024
